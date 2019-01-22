$100+ Billion Air Traffic Control Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Traffic Control - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Air Traffic Control market accounted for $30.93 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $105.20 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.6%



Some of the significant factors propelling the market growth are improved aircraft movement, demand for modernization and escalating renovation of the existing ones led by the passenger & freight traffic. However, lack of skilled labour, high cost and inefficient operations at peak hours is restraining the market growth.



Air traffic control helps to provide ground base controller lead aircraft on the ground and by controlled and safe airspace. The major function of this equipment worldwide is collision prevention systems. Those services can be performed using ground-based infrastructures for air traffic control equipment supervision and control, which is owned by civil aviation authorities and operated by air navigation service providers.



Depending on airspace, Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC) segment has a steady growth during the forecast period owing to the modernization of airports as well as the upgrade of ATC equipment. Based on Geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest market growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the modernization of airport infrastructure, which, in turn, has resulted in the raised procurement of air traffic control equipment to streamline flight operations.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Air Traffic Control Market, By Airspace

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC)

5.3 Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC)

5.4 Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACN)

5.5 Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT)

5.6 Flight Service Station (FSS)



6 Global Air Traffic Control Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Communication

6.2.1 Voice Recording Systems

6.2.2 Voice Communication Systems

6.2.3 Hf/Uhf/Vhf Radio Systems

6.2.4 Controller-Pilot Data Link Communications (CPDLC)

6.2.5 Automatic Terminal Information Systems

6.2.6 Air Traffic Communication Systems

6.3 Surveillance

6.3.1 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Ground Station

6.3.2 Primary Surveillance Radar (PSR)

6.3.3 Secondary Surveillance Radar

6.3.4 Wide Area Multilateration (WAM)

6.4 Navigation

6.4.1 Instrument Landing System (ILS)

6.4.2 Distance Measuring Equipment (DME)

6.4.3 Vhf Omnidirectional Radio Range (VOR)

6.4.4 Non-Directional Beacon (NDB)

6.4.5 Precision Approach Radar (PAR)

6.5 Automation

6.5.1 ATC Simulation System

6.5.2 Itower Advanced Automation

6.5.3 Surveillance Data Processing System (SDPS)



7 Global Air Traffic Control Market, By Investment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Greenfield

7.3 Brownfield

7.4 Positive Displacement



8 Global Air Traffic Control Market, By System

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware System

8.3 Software Solution



9 Global Air Traffic Control Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Defence Aircraft

9.3 Commercial Aircraft

9.4 Private Aircraft

9.5 Military Aircraft



10 Global Air Traffic Control Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.2 Honeywell International Inc.

12.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation

12.4 Raytheon Company

12.5 Harris Corporation

12.6 Thales Group

12.7 Nav Canada

12.8 Leonardo S.P.A

12.9 Indra Sistemas, S.A.

12.10 Frequentis Ag

12.11 Nats Holdings Limited

12.12 Adacel Technologies Limited

12.13 Searidge Technologies

12.14 Artisys, S.R.O

12.15 Acams Airport Tower Solutions

12.16 Skysoft-Atm

12.17 Cyrrus Limited

12.18 Saipher Atc



