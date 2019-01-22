GSRX Industries Inc. Makes Strategic Investment in New Mobile Wellness Business Zen Stop

GSRX Brand ‘Pure and Natural’ to be Exclusive Hemp-based CBD Products Supplier

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX) (“GSRX” or, the “Company”) announced today that the Company has made an investment in the new mobile wellness business Zen Stop, which is expected to begin operations in Los Angeles this May.



In addition to making the investment in Zen Stop, GSRX Industries’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Pure and Natural brand, will be Zen Stop’s sole supplier of Hemp-based CBD products nationwide.



“We made a rigorous search for a partner to supply a line of CBD products that are pure, organic, and which are worthy complements to our business,” said Cooper Ansett, Zen Stop Co-Founder. “In Pure and Natural we found a brand that offers a broad range of pharmaceutical grade CBD products that are manufactured to exacting standards and which provide both excellent quality and ease in dosing.”



“We are excited to further expand our Hemp-based CBD products business within the health and wellness community,” said Les Ball, GSRX CEO. “Zen Stop is a great fit, and we look forward to sharing in their success.”



Zen Stop is one of the fastest growing revolutionary wellness businesses. Zen Stop will provide a broad selection of Pure and Natural pharmaceutical grade, certified naturally organic, full spectrum CBD products, including capsules, tinctures/oils, salve, energy drink packets, vape pens, skin care and both dog and cat pet products. In addition, Pure and Natural will offer its patent pending Spirulinex CBD Dragon Glass product via Zen Stop.



The Company’s Pure and Natural products are all brought to market following a seven-step process, beginning with organic farming in Colorado, through proprietary extraction and solids separation, distillation and refining steps, then through rigorous in-house laboratory testing and certification to deliver what we consider to be the purest and most natural CBD products on the market today.



About GSRX Industries Inc. GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX), through its subsidiaries, is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating retail cannabis dispensaries, and is in the process of expanding its business to include the cultivation, extraction, manufacture and delivery of cannabis and cannabinoid products. Currently, GSRX operates five cannabis dispensaries in Puerto Rico, one dispensary in California, and has five additional pre-qualified locations in Puerto Rico, all of which are in various phases of development and construction.



Websites:

Green Spirit RX https://www.greenspiritrx.com/

Spirulinex https://www.spirulinex.com

Instagram:

Spirulinex https://www.instagram.com/spirulinex/

The Green Room https://www.instagram.com/greenroommendo/

Facebook:

Green Spirit RX (Puerto Rico) https://www.facebook.com/Green-Spirit-Rx-746194692378429/

Spirulinex https://www.facebook.com/spirulinex/

The Green Room https://www.facebook.com/greenroommendo/



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements regarding our market, strategy, competition, development plans (including acquisitions and expansion), financing, revenues, operations, and compliance with applicable laws. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include the risks described in greater detail in the following paragraphs. All forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except where applicable law requires us to update these statements. Market data used throughout this prospectus is based on published third party reports or the good faith estimates of management, which estimates are based upon their review of internal surveys, independent industry publications and other publicly available information.

Contact:

Paul Gendreau

PGPR

paul@pgprmedia.com

678-807-7945

/EIN News/ --





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.