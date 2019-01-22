Allscripts offers free pharmacogenomics testing to U.S.-based associates

Program will help individuals understand the efficacy and safety of specific medications

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) today launched a precision medicine program to benefit its U.S.-based associates. Associates will be given the opportunity to participate in pharmacogenomics (PGx) testing to find out the efficacy and safety of specific medications, based on their genetic profile. Allscripts is offering the program at no cost to associates.



/EIN News/ -- “Leadership at Allscripts genuinely believes that genomics and precision medicine will usher in a new standard of health care,” said Rick Poulton, president of Allscripts. “We have invested in this belief by establishing 2bPrecise™, LCC, a wholly owned Allscripts subsidiary. And we are now offering our U.S. associates the opportunity to see first-hand how genomic testing like PGx can impact their own health and care.”

The program is being managed by 2bPrecise, which offers a vendor-agnostic platform to deliver genomic results into the clinical workflow, along with its partner, Translational Software, Inc., which coordinates transactions with labs and translates their complex genetic data into evidence-based recommendations. Allscripts associates who elect to participate (the program is voluntary) will receive a PGx test kit, swab the inside of their mouths to collect a genetic sample and mail the sample to a molecular testing lab. After analysis and physician review, associates will receive their results, which they can then share with their healthcare providers.

With this program, Allscripts joins other innovative companies that provide genetic screening to associates , including Levi Strauss, General Electric and Visa. “Enabling associates to recognize genetically based health risks so they remain healthy is of great value to both employee and employer alike. And this important information can likewise help a provider arrive at the right diagnosis and best treatment faster,” says Poulton. “We are delighted to bring this unprecedented opportunity to our associates.”

“Precision medicine is driving a dimensional change in how medicine is practiced,” said 2bPrecise founder and CEO Assaf Halevy. “With genomics, we can diagnosis disease more precisely, and determine the best medication and therapy for individual patients more quickly. We are delighted to work with Allscripts to empower associates with pharmacogenomic insights they can share with their providers to improve their lives and wellbeing.”

