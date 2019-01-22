HempAmericana Commences Full-Scale Production with Significant Purchase Order for CBD Distillate

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC: HMPQ) (“HempAmericana” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a significant Purchase Order for CBD Distillate from a major manufacturer and wholesaler of high-quality private label CBD products located on the West Coast.

/EIN News/ -- The order comes from a large bulk and wholesale supplier and distributor of zero-THC full spectrum hemp oil, hemp derived pure CBD, organic CBD, full spectrum CBD oil, full-flower fully-legal CBD, hemp CBD oils, CBD powders, CBD gel capsules, water soluble nano CBD, CBD concentrates, CBD e-liquids, CBD crystals, bulk CBD, and wholesale CBD raw materials. The Company anticipates total revenues from this one order to potentially exceed $2 million.

CEO, Salvador Rosillo stated, “This is likely just the tip of the iceberg as we hit our stride and start to book initial sales. Demand growth in the CBD space continues to trump rising expectations at every turn, helped along by the historic 2018 Farm Bill last month. We are ready to start pumping out product around the clock to cash in on the time, energy, and capital invested over the past two years in what we believe to be one of the finest high-capacity CBD production operations on the planet right now.”

Management also notes that the Company has received and installed the final piece of equipment for capacity expansion at its state-of-the-art extraction and production facility in Augusta, Maine, and full-scale production is now set to commence.

In addition, after filling a series of new purchase orders, the Company will begin to bottle and distribute its own branded CBD products following installation of its new specialized bottling machine, which will arrive on site in Augusta this week.

About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. HempAmericana also owns and operates Union Farm, a high-potency CBD strain development facility located in Union, Maine. The Company’s CBD oil business uses the brand designation, “Weed Got Oil”. HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, “Rolling Thunders”. See more at www.hempamericana.com

