CloudJumper to Build Upon 200% YoY Growth Rate as Company Prepares to Deliver Next Generation Solutions in 2019

Cloud Workspace® Pioneer Achieves Key Business Milestones with Important New Partners, Version 5.2 of the Industry’s Most Powerful VDI/DaaS/WaaS Platform and High Overall Growth

GARNER, N.C., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudJumper , a leading provider of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Workspace as a Service (WaaS) and Desktop as a Service (DaaS) solutions, today announced that its 2018 revenues doubled the previous year as adoption of its Cloud Workspace® Management Suite software increased among customers globally. The company is positioned to continue its upward trajectory in 2019 as organizations focus on improving employee productivity and lowering IT costs.

/EIN News/ -- According to analysts, the global desktop virtualization market is expected to reach USD $8.9 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.27% from 2018-2023 (the forecast period)1. VDI, DaaS, and WaaS have become mainstream IT strategies for companies of all sizes as the technology lowers the expenditure for hardware, system administration and maintenance costs. With business mobility and cloud computing transforming the IT sector, this technology segment is expected to enable the transition, helping businesses to meet the needs of users more effectively and securely.

The past 12 months have seen many notable achievements for CloudJumper, beyond revenue doubling every year for the past three years with no sign of slowing down. Successes include the general availability of Cloud Workspace Management Suite version 5.2 which brought new levels of workspace automation and orchestration to the managed service provider (MSP); recognition by Microsoft as a leading technology partner in the delivery of Cloud Workspace® solutions for Azure, and the signing of major partnerships with leading channel organizations, including The20, Synoptek and CenturyLink.

2019 is looking to be an equally impressive year as CloudJumper deepens its partnership with Microsoft as the company integrates the Cloud Workspace Management Suite platform with Microsoft’s Windows Virtual Desktop. The alignment of these solutions allows for fast, simple, centralized deployment of Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop services with management cost-savings for solution providers and business customers. The CloudJumper powered Microsoft solution delivers all of the elements required to rapidly orchestrate Windows Virtual Desktops on Microsoft Azure for employees to improve the mobility and productivity of business computing environments.

“We are pleased with the company’s many successes, even as new players have entered this growing market. Our success has been driven by the ability to force multiply IT capabilities for customers, enhancing an organization’s ability to execute in their respective space,” said JD Helms, president of CloudJumper. “We celebrate our partners and clients who have helped to make the last 12 months a stellar experience and look forward to the challenges ahead.”

For additional information on CloudJumper or the Cloud Workspace Management Suite, please visit: https://cloudjumper.com/contact/

Tweet This: @CloudJumperWaaS to Build Upon 200% YoY Growth Rate as Company Prepares to Deliver Next Generation Solutions in 2019 - http://bit.ly/1Ufno9F

Resources:

Contact CloudJumper today to schedule a product demonstration at: http://cloudjumper.com/contact/

Follow CloudJumper on Twitter at: http://www.twitter.com/CloudJumperWaaS

Visit CloudJumper at: http://www.cloudjumper.com

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a leading software and services company in the Cloud Workspace and RDS enablement markets. CloudJumper Partners can select either CloudJumper’s full-service Cloud Workspace® platform, or roll their own platform using CloudJumper’s award winning Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) software. CWMS automates delivery of hosted Windows desktops, application services, and Microsoft workloads. It allows IT service managers to deliver app streaming, VDI, DaaS and WaaS with minimal labor, lower costs, and faster delivery times. CWMS is supported in Azure, Google Compute, AWS, and most private clouds. It includes Cloud Resource App (CRA) - a zero-downtime, in-place automated upgrade from existing XenApp & XenDesktop implementations. For more information, visit About CloudJumper or call us at 844.645.6789.

CloudJumper Agency Contact:

Joe Austin

The Ventana Group

512-531-9119

jaustin@theventanagroup.com

1 Orbis Research, Global Desktop Virtualization Market 2018-2023, 2018



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.