The Alkaline Water Company Launches Aggressive Convenience Store Plan Through Partnership Agreement with E.A. Berg Associates

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER), a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®, today announced that it has entered into a Retail Services Agreement with Paramus, New Jersey-based E.A. Berg Associates to expand its retail channels, specifically its presence within the convenience store sector. Under the agreement, E.A. Berg will assist the Company in obtaining expanded retail presence for its flagship Alkaline88® premium bottled alkaline drinking water within the convenience store channel across several territories. The agreement entails 22 E.A. Berg retail sales representatives selling Alkaline88® to convenience stores located across Northern California, Southern California, and the Texas cities of Houston, Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio.



/EIN News/ -- These representatives will help market the brand via customized vans that prominently display the Alkaline88® logo as they visit stores within their territories. In total, their reach is expected to cover more than 13,000 convenience stores in the above-noted markets. E.A. Berg prides itself on its Convenience Retail team, which provides in-depth coverage to independent retailers. The Alkaline Water Company expects that the E.A. Berg team focus on the Alkaline88® brand will lead to substantial on-shelf presence and market share gains within this new channel.

In addition to the 22 sales representatives in dedicated customized vans, E.A. Berg will dedicate four retail district managers, along with an administrative team, that will focus exclusively on successful distribution and sell-through of the Company’s product. The Company expects this partnership to benefit its product line in a number of ways, including:

Enhanced distribution to a new market with more than 13,000 convenience stores under coverage;



Increased marketing support through the E.A. Berg Van Program;



Oversight of four retail district managers, plus an administrative team, in addition to 22 hands-on sales representatives focused on selling the Company’s product; and



Access to E.A. Berg’s expertise and track record, with its more than 90 years of aggregate operating history and success.

“This new agreement with E.A. Berg will allow us to provide Alkaline88® to customers who rely primarily on the convenience store channel. People have demonstrated a clear preference for our product and we are thrilled to be able to make it available to a growing number of consumers through this previously untapped market segment,” commented Richard A. Wright, president and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. “The E.A. Berg Van Program will fulfill both critical distribution and marketing functions, handling our product, displays and general point-of-sale promotional materials. We are very excited about the benefits that this will yield for Alkaline88®, as we access new points of distribution.”

“We are delighted to add Alkaline88® to our family of brands and enable independent retailers across these territories access to this leading product,” said David Berg, CEO of E.A. Berg Associates. “Our merchandising Van Program focuses on promoting and selling high-end products to the independent convenience store segment that might not otherwise have access to these high-growth products.”

About E.A. Berg Associates

Founded in 1923 by Edward A. Berg and with over 90 years of experience, E.A. Berg Associates has built long term relationships based on trust. Experienced teams collaborate with client organizations to increase their products market presence. E.A. Berg Associates offers expertise in sales and merchandising. Clients have access to a comprehensive range of services and support. E.A. Berg’s goal is to provide profitable sales and returns across multiple classes of trade. For more information visit https://www.eaberg.com.

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) is a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®. With its innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process, the Company produces healthy, all-natural and great-tasting alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and focuses on national distribution and marketing for retail sale of Alkaline88®, one of the fastest growing premium bottled water brands on the market. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit: www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Alkaline Water Products

Alkaline88® is a premier 8.8 pH-balanced bottled alkaline drinking water, enhanced with Himalayan Pink Rock Salt, and the #1 selling bulk alkaline water in the United States. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500-milliliter, 700-milliliter, 1-liter, 1.5-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. Alkaline88® is available in over 47,500 retailers in all 50 states, including national retailers such as Safeway/Albertsons, Walmart, Kroger, CVS, and other top regional and local supermarket chains. To find a retailer near you visit: http://thealkalinewaterco.com/where-to-buy/

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that in total, E.A. Berg’s reach is expected to cover more than 13,000 convenience stores in the above-noted markets; that the Company expects that the E.A. Berg team focus on the Alkaline88® brand will lead to substantial on-shelf presence and market share gains within this new channel; that the Company expects that this partnership to benefit its product line in a number of ways, including enhanced distribution to a new market with more than 13,000 convenience stores under coverage and increased marketing support; that the new agreement with E.A. Berg will allow the Company to provide Alkaline88® to customers who rely primarily on the convenience store channel; and that the Company is very excited about the benefits that this will yield for Alkaline88®

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company's products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that the Company will receive all necessary regulatory approvals for the production and sale of CBD/hemp-infused water that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company's growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing CBD/hemp; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company’s infused water products; the fact that the Company may not receive approval for any of its CBD infused products; the fact that even though the Farm Bill was passed into law, the Company may not receive approval from state and local regulatory bodies or the FDA for its CBD/hemp-infused products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; that fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Richard A. Wright

President and CEO

480-656-2423

investors@thealkalinewaterco.com

Media

Elizabeth Van Every

Burson Cohn & Wolfe

212-614-3881

Elizabeth.vanevery@bcw-global.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.