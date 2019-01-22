Tower One Announces Debt Financing and Update on Tower Deployments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“Tower One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has raised $966,300 CAD by way of secured, subordinated bonds. The bonds were issued at $100 per bond and bear a simple interest at a fixed rate of 10% per annum payable monthly on the last day of each month. The maturity date of the Bonds is three years from the date of Closing.



Further, the Company has an update on the number of towers it has deployed or under construction in Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. The numbers are as of December 2018.

Country In-Service Towers Collocations Towers under construction Argentina 44 18 30 Colombia 28 5 10 Mexico 7 - 24 Total 79 23 64

Tower One Wireless Corp.’s principal business is to build, own and operate multitenant wireless telecommunications infrastructure (“towers”) in Latin America. Tower One leases space on its towers to mobile network operators. The Company is focused on the build to suit tower industry whereby a long-term lease is secured with a tenant prior to building a tower. The Company operates in the three largest Spanish speaking countries in Latin America (Argentina, Colombia and Mexico) with a combined population of approximately 220 million people.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contributes to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. Forward-looking statement are necessarily based upon a number of factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, present and future business strategies, the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. There can be no assurance that the proposed Transaction will be completed or, if completed, will be successful.



