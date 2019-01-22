RTI Demonstrates Wide Supplier Interoperability at FACE™ Technical Interchange Meeting
RTI FACE TSS Integrated with RTI Connext® DDS Connectivity Framework is Deployed in Five AMRDEC Rapid Integration Framework Demonstrations
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, today announced that RTI Connext® DDS was deployed in five Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE™) Technical Interchange Meeting (TIM) AMRDEC Rapid Integration Framework (RIF) demonstrations with 18 FACE system component suppliers.
/EIN News/ -- FACE approach is a government-industry open software standard and business strategy used for acquisition of affordable software systems. This standard promotes innovation and rapid integration of portable software capabilities across global defense programs. The Open Group FACE Consortium has created a suite of business and technical documents to form as the foundation of this global specification supported by over 90 government and industry member organizations and over 1,000 individuals. The FACE TIM is an annual event to showcase FACE software supplier solutions.
RTI worked with AMRDEC and the RIF teams to integrate RTI’s FACE certified conformant Transport Services Segment (TSS) using RTI Connext DDS. The AMRDEC team created the Crew Mission Station (CMS) platform, initiated by the U.S. Army PEO Aviation UH-60 program office to accomplish the following goals:
- Add situational awareness for the Crew Chief on the UH-60 Blackhawk
- Provide a means to deploy new capabilities as rapidly as possible
- Produce a government-owned open systems architecture
- Promote independence for the system integrator
“This multi-supplier RIF demonstration proves the viability of the FACE technical standard and business approach,” said Chris Edwards, Avionics System Expert at AMRDEC. “The CMS RIF demonstration achieved the strategic U.S. Army PEO Aviation goal of creating an interoperable Combat Aviation Brigade platform through a government controlled open systems architecture that can be implemented by multiple commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) suppliers across multiple programs, that enables faster fielding to the Warfighter at lower costs.”
There were five separate RIF demonstration platforms where the RTI TSS was implemented:
- The Blue Platform, for demonstrating Alternative Maps, Displays and Processing, with integrations with Boeing, GE Aviation, Presagis, Lynx, Curtiss-Wright, RTI and Avalex Technologies solutions.
- The White Platform, demonstrating the UH-60 Blackhawk CMS, with integrations with Harris, Curtiss-Wright, CoreAVI, Presagis, LDRA, Wind River, RTI and Avalex Technologies solutions.
- The Yellow Platform, demonstrating Wireless, Tablet Displays, MUM and FACE 3.0, with integrations with Harris, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Presagis, DornerWorks, RTI, TES-SAVI and Avalex Technologies solutions.
- The Green Platform, demonstrating lower size, weight and power (SWAP) and increased functionality, with integrations with Harris, North Atlantic Industries, Ansys, DDC-I, OAR, RTI and Avalex Technologies solutions.
- The Skayl Platform, for demonstrating the TSS modeling tooling for rapid integration, with integrations with Harris, Presagis, RTI and Skayl solutions.
RTI Connext DDS is already in use in more than 200 commercial and military avionics programs and projects. These include systems that have been certified to the RTCA DO-178C standard for safety-critical avionics software. Connext DDS is available with a complete certification data package for the most stringent Design Assurance Level (DAL) A. With the proven use of the RTI FACE certified conformant TSS product coupled with the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard, RTI extends its support of global open architecture standards.
“The FACE technical standard and business approach is now ready for wide deployment in global systems,” said Chip Downing, Senior Aerospace & Defense Markets Director at RTI. “Our FACE TSS product based upon the proven Connext DDS foundation accelerates integration, reducing both risk and cost, while delivering proven real-time performance, scalability and robustness to our customers. With these 18 partner integrations, Connext DDS is the obvious choice for platforms requiring both FACE and RTCA DO-178C certification.”
About RTI
Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® Databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making applications work together as one, integrated system. It connects across field, fog and cloud. Its reliability, security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems. Deployed systems include medical devices and imaging; wind, hydro and solar power; autonomous planes, trains and cars; traffic control; Oil and Gas; robotics, ships, and defense.
RTI lives at the intersection of functional artificial intelligence and pervasive networkingSM.
RTI is the largest vendor of products based on the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.
Download a free 30-day trial of the latest, fully-functional Connext DDS software today: https://www.rti.com/downloads.
Media Contacts:
Rachel Shatz
Karbo Communications for RTI
rachel@karbocom.com
Cameron Emery
Public Relations Senior Manager at RTI
cameron@rti.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.