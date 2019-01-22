RTI Demonstrates Wide Supplier Interoperability at FACE™ Technical Interchange Meeting

RTI FACE TSS Integrated with RTI Connext® DDS Connectivity Framework is Deployed in Five AMRDEC Rapid Integration Framework Demonstrations

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, today announced that RTI Connext® DDS was deployed in five Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE™) Technical Interchange Meeting (TIM) AMRDEC Rapid Integration Framework (RIF) demonstrations with 18 FACE system component suppliers.



/EIN News/ -- FACE approach is a government-industry open software standard and business strategy used for acquisition of affordable software systems. This standard promotes innovation and rapid integration of portable software capabilities across global defense programs. The Open Group FACE Consortium has created a suite of business and technical documents to form as the foundation of this global specification supported by over 90 government and industry member organizations and over 1,000 individuals. The FACE TIM is an annual event to showcase FACE software supplier solutions.

RTI worked with AMRDEC and the RIF teams to integrate RTI’s FACE certified conformant Transport Services Segment (TSS) using RTI Connext DDS. The AMRDEC team created the Crew Mission Station (CMS) platform, initiated by the U.S. Army PEO Aviation UH-60 program office to accomplish the following goals:

Add situational awareness for the Crew Chief on the UH-60 Blackhawk

Provide a means to deploy new capabilities as rapidly as possible

Produce a government-owned open systems architecture

Promote independence for the system integrator

“This multi-supplier RIF demonstration proves the viability of the FACE technical standard and business approach,” said Chris Edwards, Avionics System Expert at AMRDEC. “The CMS RIF demonstration achieved the strategic U.S. Army PEO Aviation goal of creating an interoperable Combat Aviation Brigade platform through a government controlled open systems architecture that can be implemented by multiple commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) suppliers across multiple programs, that enables faster fielding to the Warfighter at lower costs.”

There were five separate RIF demonstration platforms where the RTI TSS was implemented:

RTI Connext DDS is already in use in more than 200 commercial and military avionics programs and projects. These include systems that have been certified to the RTCA DO-178C standard for safety-critical avionics software. Connext DDS is available with a complete certification data package for the most stringent Design Assurance Level (DAL) A. With the proven use of the RTI FACE certified conformant TSS product coupled with the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard, RTI extends its support of global open architecture standards.

“The FACE technical standard and business approach is now ready for wide deployment in global systems,” said Chip Downing, Senior Aerospace & Defense Markets Director at RTI. “Our FACE TSS product based upon the proven Connext DDS foundation accelerates integration, reducing both risk and cost, while delivering proven real-time performance, scalability and robustness to our customers. With these 18 partner integrations, Connext DDS is the obvious choice for platforms requiring both FACE and RTCA DO-178C certification.”

