CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. to Present at NOBLE CAPITAL MARKETS Annual Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- NORTON, Mass., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CPSH) today announced that Grant Bennett, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at NobleConXV – Noble Capital Markets’ Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference at the W Hotel, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on Monday, January 28th at 11AM, EST. A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day using this link:

http://noble.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/81e2e7098d064ac4ab23f2add9bbb8e21d

About CPS

CPS Technologies Corporation is a global leader in producing metal-matrix composite components used to improve the reliability and performance of various electrical systems. CPS products are used in motor controllers for hybrid and electric vehicles, high-speed trains, subway cars and wind turbines. They are also used as heatspreaders in internet switches, routers and high-performance microprocessors. CPS also develops and produces metal-matrix composite armor.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

2019 marks Noble Capital Markets’ 35th anniversary. The Company is an equity-research driven, full service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on emerging growth companies. In addition to NobleCon, Noble hosts numerous “non-deal” corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. In late 2018, Noble launched Channelchek.com which features advanced market data, institutional-quality research, balanced news, videos and podcasts covering more than 6,000 emerging growth companies. There is no cost for investors to join. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com

CPS Technologies Corporation

Ralph Norwood, Chief Financial Officer

111 South Worcester Street

Norton, MA 02766

Telephone: (508) 222-0614

Web Site: www.alsic.com



