“Get Your CBD On” – From Drinks to Edibles, CBD is the Trend to Watch

POINT ROBERTS, Wash. and DELTA, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investorideas.com , a leading investor news resource covering hemp and cannabis stocks releases a snapshot looking at the influx of CBD product purchase orders announced in 2019 as the demand for CBD products grows.



/EIN News/ -- CBD continues to be the largest “buzz-word” in the cannabis sector and companies are wasting no time stocking their shelves with a diverse CBD product line-up as 2019 begins.

New Age Beverages Corp. ( NASDAQ:NBEV ), an organic and natural beverage company is betting on branding and name recognition to help take on the U.S. CBD-infused drinks market. In their recent press release , they announced that they have signed an agreement to develop and distribute Bob Marley cannabis beverages.

From the news: “The first product to rollout in the Marley+CBD portfolio will be Marley+CBD Mellow Mood, relaxation drinks in 15.5 oz cans with 25 mg of pharmaceutical grade CBD per serving. Initial market rollout to customers will be in Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and Michigan where cannabis is legal for responsible adult consumption.”

Continued: "Retailers and distributors realize that it will be a long road for smaller CBD brands to gain traction and brand equity. Under the Marley brand platform, we are able to leverage a massive global brand with ties to healthy cannabis use, to ultimately grow a beverage brand beyond anything we have seen to date,” said Michael Cunningham, Senior Vice President of sales for New Age.

Smaller, but just as ambitious, International Spirits and Beverage Group Inc. ( OTC: ISBG ), a brand incubator in the Global Wine & Spirits and CBD-Infused products markets recently announced its first purchase order for the Company’s new P19 CBD Gummies. The order exceeds $115K. In addition, the Company now anticipates revenues from its recently launched Health and Wellness segment to top $300K during Q1 2019 based on orders for CBD Gummies and other new product releases.

That would represent potential annualized y/y growth of 233% following full-year 2018 billed sales of $360K in comparable items and services.

ISBG CEO, Terry Williams, stated, “The removal of hemp from federal prohibition under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970 will, according to all analysis we have received, indeed mean a broad expansion in the scale and scope of the total U.S. hemp industry. And experts expect this to have a dramatic and disproportionately positive impact on growth in the hemp-derived CBD products market segment. We expect this to be a major performance driver for ISBG Health and Wellness in 2019.”

“With our expansion into the CBD products space, we now have enough logistical complexity to materially streamline costs through the implementation of our new supply chain technology,” continued Mr. Williams. “Everything is suddenly coming together right now for this Company – the Farm Bill, strong early growth in our new Health and Wellness division, our Besado overhaul, our integration of our hybrid supply chain management system.”

Koios Beverage Corp. ( CSE: KBEV ) ( OTC: KBEVF ) another cannabis company in the CBD and beverage space announced its first purchase order with GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC), a leading global health and wellness brand with thousands of retail stores across the U.S. and Canada.

It is the largest single order for product that Koios has received in its corporate history, and is for Koios's four most popular flavors, which will initially be available for purchase in approximately 2,700 GNC retail stores in the U.S. before the end of Q1, 2019.

Another company, Green Growth Brands ( CSE: GGB ) ( OTCQB: GGBXF ) announced their recent agreement with DSW Inc. to sell hemp-derived CBD personal care products under the Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy brand at select DSW stores throughout the U.S.

The Agreement was received for 54,960 units and covers sales in 96 U.S.-based DSW stores. The Agreement follows a successful test phase conducted last autumn in which Green Growth Brands sold select Seventh Sense products in 10 DSW stores in which 74.4% of product presented on shelves was sold during the first 10 weeks of the test period.

2019 looks to be a big year for CBD products, with headlines in USA Today reporting, “ Cannabis food, drinks to be 2019's hottest dining trend, top chefs say .” If all goes according to analyst predictions, this could be a year of “ Don’t Worry, Be Happy ” for the sector.

For investors following cannabis stocks, Investor Ideas has created a stock directory of publicly traded CSE, TSX, TSXV, OTC, NASDAQ, NYSE, ASX Marijuana/Hemp Stocks

