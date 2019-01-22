Global Condoms Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2024 with Profiles of 60+ Key Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Condoms - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Condoms in Units and US$ by the following Product Segments:



Male Condoms

Female Condoms

The report profiles 61 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (USA)

Fuji Latex Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Guangzhou Double One Latex Products Co., Ltd. (China)

Guilin Latex Factory (China)

HLL Lifecare Limited (India)

Humanwell Healthcare (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

Karex Berhad (Malaysia)

Okamoto Industries (Japan)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (UK)

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Veru, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Market Snapshots

Condoms: Becoming a Way of Life

Global Condoms Market Exhibits Substantial Growth

Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth

Asia-Pacific Region Continues to Dominate Condoms Market

Social Stigmas in Under Developed Countries

A Major Challenge

Major Hindrances for Widespread Usages of Condoms



2. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS

Burgeoning Global Population Drives Increasing Condoms Usage

Rising Usage of Condoms for Family Planning Spurs Market Expansion

Condoms as a Powerful Tool against HIV/AIDS: A Strong Growth Driver

Increasing Standard of Living: A Key Growth Driver

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Public Health Organizations Encourage Condoms Use

Key Market Trends

Promising Attempts to Develop Next-Generation Condoms

Female Condoms Witness Healthy Growth

Female Condoms: Empowering the Woman of Today

Launch of FC2 Female Condom Drives Female Condom Use

Resistance to the Use of Female Condoms

Promoting Usage

Collaboration with International Organizations Proves Beneficial

Regional Landscape

Asia-Pacific: The Rapidly Growing Market for Female Condoms

Competition Heats Up in the Female Condoms Market

Female Condoms Market A Buzz with Innovations

Select Female Condom Brands Worldwide: A Comparison

Online Sales of Female Condoms Accelerate

Condoms Become More Ecofriendly

Custom-Fit Condoms Gain Popularity

Are Flavored Condoms Really Good?

Growth in Sexually-Active Demographic Spurs Demand for Flavored Condoms

Supermarkets and Internet Gain Importance in Condoms Retail



3. COMPETITION

Competitive Scenario

Major Condom Manufacturers by Materials Used in Condoms

Competitive Trends in a Nutshell

Innovative Promotion Strategies Enhance Product Appeal

Select Leading Condom Products Globally

Skinless Skin from Crown

Skyn-LifeStyles

DoublePlay-LifeStyles

Extended Pleasure-Trojan

Supra

Trojan

Extra Sensitive-Durex

His N' Her- LifeStyles

Kimono Microthin

Condom Depot

Beyond Seven

Most Popular Condoms of 2017

GLYDE Organic Vanilla Flavored Condoms

ONE

Tantric Pleasure Condoms

Lelo Hex Condoms

Lovability Condoms

Trojan Fire and IceDual Action Condoms

Durex RealFeel Condoms

Sir Richard`s Ultra-Thin Condoms

Trojan Magnum Bare-skin Lubricated Condoms

ONE

Mixed Pleasures Condoms

Trojan Ultra Ribbed Ecstasy Condoms

Love Light Glow-In-the-Dark Condoms

Kimono Textured Condom

Lucky Bloke Premium Thin Condom Sampler

Durian-Flavored Condoms

Aging Population Adds to Manufacturers' Concerns

Manufacturers Capitalize on Healthcare-Related Role of Condoms

Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment



4. PRODUCT PROFILE

Contraceptives: An Introduction

Forms of Contraception

Classification

Barrier Contraceptives

Prescription Contraceptives

Distribution Channels

Condoms Definition

Types of Condoms

Male Condom

Background and Development

Use of Penile Sheaths for Decoration and Protection

Penile Sheaths Used to Prevent Spread of Syphilis

Introduction of Condoms in 17th Century

Vulcanization, a Boost to Condom Technology

The US Commences Rubber Condom Production

Merrill Youngs and the First Trojan Brand

Advent of Latex Condoms

Avanti

The World's First Commercially Available Polyurethane Condom

Reality

The World's First Female Condom

Categories

Latex Condoms

Non-Latex Options

Skin Condom

Polyurethane (PU) Condom

Polyurethane vs. Latex

Relative Advantages and Disadvantages of Different Condom Types: Latex Condoms, Internal Plastic Condoms and External Plastic Condoms

The Female Condom

Brief History

A Valuable Extra Option

What is it?

Why is it used?

Who Uses it?

What do Users Think?

Higher Rating from Regular Users

Reality Check: Female Condom use Supported by Research

Advantages over Male Condom

What are the Problems Associated with Female Condom?

Novelty Condoms

Choosing Condoms and Using Them Effectively

Precautions to be Taken While Using Condoms

Condoms and STDs

Preventing Transmission of STDs

Condoms in the War against AIDS

Is the Safe-Sex' Concept a Hoax?

Unsafe Protected Sex'

Alternatives to Condoms

Spermicides

Types of spermicides include:

Positives and Negatives of Condoms and Spermicides

Advantages:

Disadvantages:

Effectiveness of Condoms and Spermicides

In Birth Control

In Preventing STDs

Other Alternatives

Contraceptive Pills

Intra-Uterine Devices

Mirena: An Innovative Intrauterine Device

Implantables

Norplant, a Prescription Implantable Contraceptive

Important Regulations Governing Condom Exports

Regulatory Procedures in Select Countries



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS

Novel Panty Condom Provides More Control to Women

World's Thinnest Condoms

LELO HEX Re-engineered Condom

Novel Plant Fibre-Based Condoms

Galactic Cap

Hydrogels

Sustain Condoms from Sustain Natural

Condoms with Quick Applicator

Pronto Condom

Musical Condom



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS

Top Glove Corp to Launch Top Feel Condom

Foghat Launches Slow Ride Condoms

Restance Launches Playboy Branded Condoms

Industry giant Karex Introduces Nasi lemak-flavored Condoms

Manforce Launches Tangy and Tantalizing Pickle-Flavoured Condoms

Reckitt Benckiser Introduces Durex Jeans Condoms

Church & Dwight Introduces Latest Condom Innovation

Durex Introduces Eggplant-Flavoured Condoms

ONE Condoms Introduces 60 Perfect-fit Condom Sizes

HLL Lifecare Launches First Female Condom Velvet

Karex Bhd Rebrands and Re-Launches Custom-Fit Condoms

LifeStyles Condoms Unveils New Product Range



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

TNR Sets Up New Factory in Asia

Karen Invests to raise Factory Automation

China Healthcare Acquires Majority Control in Scisky Company

Raymond Takes Over Ansell

Top Glove Corp. Enter into Condom Market

Chinese Consortium Acquires Ansell

Karex Acquires Line One Laboratories

Karex Acquires Pasante

Karex Acquires TheyFit LLC

RB Acquires Hypermarcas



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 61 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 64)

The United States (23)

Canada (1)

Japan (3)

Europe (12) Germany (5) The United Kingdom (4) Italy (1) Rest of Europe (2)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24)

Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/trt5vh/global_condoms?w=12





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Personal Care Products , Medical Devices



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.