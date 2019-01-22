Global Condoms Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2024 with Profiles of 60+ Key Players
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Condoms - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Condoms in Units and US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Male Condoms
- Female Condoms
The report profiles 61 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (USA)
- Fuji Latex Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Guangzhou Double One Latex Products Co., Ltd. (China)
- Guilin Latex Factory (China)
- HLL Lifecare Limited (India)
- Humanwell Healthcare (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
- Karex Berhad (Malaysia)
- Okamoto Industries (Japan)
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (UK)
- Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Co., Ltd. (Thailand)
- Veru, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Market Snapshots
Condoms: Becoming a Way of Life
Global Condoms Market Exhibits Substantial Growth
Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth
Asia-Pacific Region Continues to Dominate Condoms Market
Social Stigmas in Under Developed Countries
A Major Challenge
Major Hindrances for Widespread Usages of Condoms
2. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS
Burgeoning Global Population Drives Increasing Condoms Usage
Rising Usage of Condoms for Family Planning Spurs Market Expansion
Condoms as a Powerful Tool against HIV/AIDS: A Strong Growth Driver
Increasing Standard of Living: A Key Growth Driver
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Public Health Organizations Encourage Condoms Use
Key Market Trends
Promising Attempts to Develop Next-Generation Condoms
Female Condoms Witness Healthy Growth
Female Condoms: Empowering the Woman of Today
Launch of FC2 Female Condom Drives Female Condom Use
Resistance to the Use of Female Condoms
Promoting Usage
Collaboration with International Organizations Proves Beneficial
Regional Landscape
Asia-Pacific: The Rapidly Growing Market for Female Condoms
Competition Heats Up in the Female Condoms Market
Female Condoms Market A Buzz with Innovations
Select Female Condom Brands Worldwide: A Comparison
Online Sales of Female Condoms Accelerate
Condoms Become More Ecofriendly
Custom-Fit Condoms Gain Popularity
Are Flavored Condoms Really Good?
Growth in Sexually-Active Demographic Spurs Demand for Flavored Condoms
Supermarkets and Internet Gain Importance in Condoms Retail
3. COMPETITION
Competitive Scenario
Major Condom Manufacturers by Materials Used in Condoms
Competitive Trends in a Nutshell
Innovative Promotion Strategies Enhance Product Appeal
Select Leading Condom Products Globally
Skinless Skin from Crown
Skyn-LifeStyles
DoublePlay-LifeStyles
Extended Pleasure-Trojan
Supra
Trojan
Extra Sensitive-Durex
His N' Her- LifeStyles
Kimono Microthin
Condom Depot
Beyond Seven
Most Popular Condoms of 2017
GLYDE Organic Vanilla Flavored Condoms
ONE
Tantric Pleasure Condoms
Lelo Hex Condoms
Lovability Condoms
Trojan Fire and IceDual Action Condoms
Durex RealFeel Condoms
Sir Richard`s Ultra-Thin Condoms
Trojan Magnum Bare-skin Lubricated Condoms
ONE
Mixed Pleasures Condoms
Trojan Ultra Ribbed Ecstasy Condoms
Love Light Glow-In-the-Dark Condoms
Kimono Textured Condom
Lucky Bloke Premium Thin Condom Sampler
Durian-Flavored Condoms
Aging Population Adds to Manufacturers' Concerns
Manufacturers Capitalize on Healthcare-Related Role of Condoms
Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment
4. PRODUCT PROFILE
Contraceptives: An Introduction
Forms of Contraception
Classification
Barrier Contraceptives
Prescription Contraceptives
Distribution Channels
Condoms Definition
Types of Condoms
Male Condom
Background and Development
Use of Penile Sheaths for Decoration and Protection
Penile Sheaths Used to Prevent Spread of Syphilis
Introduction of Condoms in 17th Century
Vulcanization, a Boost to Condom Technology
The US Commences Rubber Condom Production
Merrill Youngs and the First Trojan Brand
Advent of Latex Condoms
Avanti
The World's First Commercially Available Polyurethane Condom
Reality
The World's First Female Condom
Categories
Latex Condoms
Non-Latex Options
Skin Condom
Polyurethane (PU) Condom
Polyurethane vs. Latex
Relative Advantages and Disadvantages of Different Condom Types: Latex Condoms, Internal Plastic Condoms and External Plastic Condoms
The Female Condom
Brief History
A Valuable Extra Option
What is it?
Why is it used?
Who Uses it?
What do Users Think?
Higher Rating from Regular Users
Reality Check: Female Condom use Supported by Research
Advantages over Male Condom
What are the Problems Associated with Female Condom?
Novelty Condoms
Choosing Condoms and Using Them Effectively
Precautions to be Taken While Using Condoms
Condoms and STDs
Preventing Transmission of STDs
Condoms in the War against AIDS
Is the Safe-Sex' Concept a Hoax?
Unsafe Protected Sex'
Alternatives to Condoms
Spermicides
Types of spermicides include:
Positives and Negatives of Condoms and Spermicides
Advantages:
Disadvantages:
Effectiveness of Condoms and Spermicides
In Birth Control
In Preventing STDs
Other Alternatives
Contraceptive Pills
Intra-Uterine Devices
Mirena: An Innovative Intrauterine Device
Implantables
Norplant, a Prescription Implantable Contraceptive
Important Regulations Governing Condom Exports
Regulatory Procedures in Select Countries
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS
Novel Panty Condom Provides More Control to Women
World's Thinnest Condoms
LELO HEX Re-engineered Condom
Novel Plant Fibre-Based Condoms
Galactic Cap
Hydrogels
Sustain Condoms from Sustain Natural
Condoms with Quick Applicator
Pronto Condom
Musical Condom
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS
Top Glove Corp to Launch Top Feel Condom
Foghat Launches Slow Ride Condoms
Restance Launches Playboy Branded Condoms
Industry giant Karex Introduces Nasi lemak-flavored Condoms
Manforce Launches Tangy and Tantalizing Pickle-Flavoured Condoms
Reckitt Benckiser Introduces Durex Jeans Condoms
Church & Dwight Introduces Latest Condom Innovation
Durex Introduces Eggplant-Flavoured Condoms
ONE Condoms Introduces 60 Perfect-fit Condom Sizes
HLL Lifecare Launches First Female Condom Velvet
Karex Bhd Rebrands and Re-Launches Custom-Fit Condoms
LifeStyles Condoms Unveils New Product Range
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
TNR Sets Up New Factory in Asia
Karen Invests to raise Factory Automation
China Healthcare Acquires Majority Control in Scisky Company
Raymond Takes Over Ansell
Top Glove Corp. Enter into Condom Market
Chinese Consortium Acquires Ansell
Karex Acquires Line One Laboratories
Karex Acquires Pasante
Karex Acquires TheyFit LLC
RB Acquires Hypermarcas
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 61 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 64)
- The United States (23)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (12)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24)
- Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/trt5vh/global_condoms?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
