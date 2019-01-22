Advanced Energy to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in innovative power and control technologies, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results after market close on Monday February 4, 2019. Management's quarterly conference call will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Mountain Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

/EIN News/ -- To participate in the live conference call, please dial (855) 232-8958 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the meeting and an operator will connect you. International participants can dial (315) 625-6980. Participants should provide the operator with the Conference ID Number 2931549.

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the company's website at www.advancedenergy.com on the Investor Relations home page. The archived webcast will be available approximately two hours following the end of the live event.

A telephone replay will be available for seven days following the live call. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and enter Conference ID Number 2931549.

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex semiconductor and industrial manufacturing applications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com .

Brian Smith

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

(970) 407-6555

ir@aei.com

