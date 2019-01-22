Tri-State LED Named Again as an Authorized Distributor for the Energize CT Upstream Rebate Program

Company continues success within Energize CT’s Rebate Programs, managed by Eversource and UI, reducing upfront LED Lighting material costs up to 50%

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri-State LED, a division of Revolution Lighting Technologies, announced today that it is again approved as an authorized distributor for the Energize CT Upstream Program, a commercial and industrial LED lighting rebate program managed by Eversource and The United Illuminating Company (UI).



Tri-State LED has been actively working within the Upstream Program since 2018 as part of a small group of authorized distributors that will continue in 2019. The program, designated for use by Connecticut-based customers, is designed to simplify the incentive process for electrical contractors and installers, providing point of sale rebates that reduce upfront material costs for program-approved LED lighting solutions.

The rebates offered within the Upstream Program, which include approved LED lighting solutions for indoor luminaires, high bay, street and roadway, flood, parking and stairwell fixtures, provide significant savings. On average, the upfront rebates cover 25% of the LED lighting material costs and in some cases, depending on the LED lighting product specified, can be as high as 50%, drastically reducing out of pocket expenses and project payback periods.

“We are pleased to continue to work closely with Eversource and UI as an authorized distributor within the Energize CT Upstream Program. This program is a significant opportunity for Connecticut customers to easily and effectively access cost-saving incentives for LED lighting,” said Scott Glidden, Program Manager, Tri-State LED. “We’ve experienced tremendous success with the Energize CT program and look forward to continuing to provide affordable turnkey solutions through incentives, and also creating a storefront model where electricians and installers can purchase these materials for up to half the cost.”

Tri-State LED has also been a program contractor for Energize CT’s Small Business Energy Advantage (SBEA) program, managed by Eversource since 2016, helping secure project incentives for small businesses throughout Connecticut. The Company’s participation as an authorized distributor within the Upstream Program is a key element in successfully serving customers, reducing upfront project costs and further improving project payback through incentives.

About Tri-State LED

Tri-State LED, a division of Revolution Lighting Technologies, is a comprehensive turnkey solutions provider, delivering high performance, high efficiency LED lighting and control solutions to its customers. Tri-State LED brings together the best products in the market today, directly representing over forty top manufacturers, with an experienced, knowledgeable team to support its customers across a broad spectrum of industries. This dedication to quality extends beyond its products to the service provided at every point in a project including scope and budget development, material selection, incentive procurement and project management. For additional information, please visit www.tristateled.com.

