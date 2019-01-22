$16.67 Billion Fuel Cell Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Cell - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Fuel Cell market accounted for $3,512.25 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $16,672.63 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.9%



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising demand for unconventional energy sources, growing demand for space heating across residential and commercial establishments, rising demand for backup power source in off-grid areas, increasing demand for portable devices. However, high price of the catalyst, which raises the price of fuel cell and lack of fuel cell infrastructure are restraining the market growth.



Fuel cell is a device that converts chemical energy into electric energy to form electricity, water and heat. The fuel cell works on two basic components such as oxygen and hydrogen. Fuel cells can produce electricity continuously, by non-stop supplying of fuels. At the present rate of consumption of non-renewable fuels, there is a chance of global crisis in the coming years. Fuel cells have the capability to replace the use of conservative fuel equipment. Moreover, introduction of fuel cells has also caused a positive impact for various industries, due to its benefits such as flexibility, greater efficiency and almost zero emission.



Amongst application, stationary application segment is set to witness strong growth owing to increasing demand for space heating demand across homes, offices, and other commercial establishments. Increasing product penetration as a backup power source in hospitals, telecommunication base stations, data centers, tetra networks, schools and hotels will further augment the fuel cell market growth.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period as the market in this is probable to grow at a rapid pace. Enlarge in speculation of fuel cell devices and advances in technology are the two main factors that will drive the market growth in this region.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Fuel Cell Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Portable

5.3 Stationary

5.4 Transportation

5.5 Other Applications



6 Global Fuel Cell Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Low-Temperature Fuel Cells (LTFC)

6.2.1 Proton-exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC)

6.2.2 Direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC)

6.2.3 Alkaline Fuel Cell (AFC)

6.3 High-Temperature Fuel Cells (HTFC)

6.3.1 Phosphoric acid fuel cell (PAFC)

6.3.2 Molten carbonate fuel cell (MCFC)

6.3.3 Solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC)

6.4 Other Products



7 Global Fuel Cell Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Panasonic

9.2 Toshiba

9.3 Ballard Power Systems

9.4 Hydrogenics Corporation

9.5 Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

9.6 FuelCell Energy,Inc.

9.7 Doosan Fuel Cell America

9.8 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

9.9 Nuvera Fuel Cells

9.10 SFC Group

9.11 Ceramic Fuel Cells, Ltd

9.12 Bloom Energy

9.13 Plug Power

9.14 Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV.

9.15 UTC Power Corporation

9.16 Arcola Energy



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7bzzdt/16_67_billion?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Fuel Cells



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.