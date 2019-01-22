Global Food Safety Testing Market Outlook 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Safety Testing - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Food Safety Testing market accounted for $11.23 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $25.19 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.4%



Rise in demand for convenience and packaged food products, increase in outbreaks of chemical contamination in food processing & manufacturing industries and global increase in outbreaks of foodborne illnesses are some key factors influencing the market. However, lack of food control infrastructure and resources in developing countries & microbiological testing often requires long time to get the results are restricting the market growth.



Food testing is a procedure of food product verification in order to check safety and decrease risk of contamination which causes food borne illness. Food testing involves validation of food product contents as indicated on the labels. Food safety testing has been important factor for maintaining quality of food in terms of ingredients, taste and appearance.



Food safety testing techniques such as microbial contamination and analysis on chemical contents says all aspects of safe food production, processing and delivering the product to the consumer. Food safety testing helps the companies in regulating allergenic components and pathogenic bacteria in food products that provides safe and healthy products to the consumers.



By Testing Type, the pathogen segment is estimated to account for the significant market share in the market. Increasing incidences of foodborne illness, internationally, due to pathogen outbreaks is driving the pathogen segment. Listeria, Salmonella, E. coli, and Campylobacter are the main pathogens responsible for food contamination and toxicity. They account for major contaminants found in food and account for major number of food safety testing.



By geography, North America accounted for the largest market share in market and is likely to maintain its dominance all through the predicted period due to severe regulations imposed by the regulating bodies on food safety.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Food Safety Testing Market, By Testing Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Chromatography

5.3 Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay

5.4 Immunoassay

5.5 Irradiation

5.6 Mass Spectrometry

5.7 Microarrays

5.8 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)

5.9 Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

5.10 Other Technologies



6 Global Food Safety Testing Market, By Testing Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Toxins

6.3 Pesticides & Fertilizers

6.4 Lipids, Fats & Oil analysis

6.5 Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO)

6.6 Allergen Analysis

6.7 Microbiology

6.7.1 Non-Pathogens

6.7.2 Pathogens

6.7.2.1 Salmonella

6.7.2.2 Listeria

6.7.2.3 E.Coli

6.7.2.4 Campylobacter

6.7.2.5 Other Pathogens



7 Global Food Safety Testing Market, By Food Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Processed Food

7.3 Meat & Poultry

7.4 Fruits & Vegetables

7.5 Dairy Products

7.6 Grains

7.7 Sea foods

7.8 Beverages

7.9 Other Food Types



8 Global Food Safety Testing Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Microbac Laboratories

10.2 Mrieux Nutrisciences

10.3 Asurequality Ltd

10.4 ALS Limited

10.5 Eurofins Scientific

10.6 Bureau Veritas S.A.

10.7 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

10.8 TUV Nord Group

10.9 TUV SUD AG

10.10 Intertek Group PLC

10.11 SGS SA

10.12 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10.13 Accugen Laboratories, Inc.

10.14 ADPEN Laboratories Inc.

10.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.16 Vanguard Sciences

10.17 Ecolab Inc.

10.18 Covance Inc.

10.19 Det Norske Veritas

