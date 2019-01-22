Voyager Therapeutics Appoints Robert Hesslein as General Counsel

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Robert Hesslein as general counsel. Mr. Hesslein’s experience includes more than 25 years as an in-house attorney leading and building legal organizations within the biotechnology industry, with specific expertise in domestic and international commercial law, securities and public company reporting, medical data privacy, as well as licensing and business development collaborations.



“I am delighted to welcome Bob as our general counsel and latest member of our executive management team,” said Andre Turenne, president and chief executive officer of Voyager Therapeutics. “Bob brings a wealth of legal and executive experience that will be invaluable as we continue to advance our efforts to develop needed therapies for patients suffering from severe neurological disorders.”

Mr. Hesslein expects to begin working at Voyager in early April. Mr. Hesslein is joining Voyager from Foundation Medicine (acquired by Roche in July 2018), where he served as senior vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer since 2012, responsible for managing corporate governance and all legal matters related to Foundation Medicine’s business including commercial, corporate and business development, compliance, and research and development functions. Prior to Foundation Medicine, Mr. Hesslein was a senior vice president and deputy general counsel at Genzyme Corporation (acquired by Sanofi in April 2011), serving in increasingly senior roles for 16 years, managing the legal support for many of Genzyme's most significant transactions and establishing and leading Genzyme's legal support outside of the U.S. Mr. Hesslein began his legal career at Csaplar & Bok (acquired by Gaston & Snow in 1990), a Boston-based law firm where he spent eight years as an associate and four years as a partner.

Mr. Hesslein earned a B.A. from Yale University and received his J.D. from The Cornell Law School.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager’s pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases in need of effective new therapies, including Parkinson’s disease, a monogenic form of ALS called SOD1, Huntington’s disease, Friedreich’s ataxia, neurodegenerative diseases related to defective or excess aggregation of tau protein in the brain including Alzheimer’s disease and severe, chronic pain. Voyager has strategic collaborations with Sanofi Genzyme and AbbVie. Founded by scientific and clinical leaders in the fields of AAV gene therapy, expressed RNA interference and neuroscience, Voyager Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Investor Relations: Matt Osborne Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Communications and Investor Relations 857-259-5353 mosborne@vygr.com Media: Sheryl Seapy W2O Group 949-903-4750 sseapy@w2ogroup.com



