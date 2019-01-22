Global Lime Market Report 2018: Market Accounted for $47.19 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $90.78 Billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lime - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Lime market accounted for $47.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $90.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5%



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rise in demand in waste water treatment, automotive weight reduction strategy, high demand for lime in mining & metallurgy and revitalization in construction industry. However, availability of alternative materials, rise in air pollution, costly production and supply chain issues are restricting the market growth.



Lime is an important element in civil engineering and construction materials. Lime is used as an ingredient in the production of pectin, citric acid, lime oil, lime juice and many other products. There are growing markets and a steady demand for these products throughout the year. Pectin and citric acid are two products that have witnessed a continuous demand during last few decades. It is widely used in the metallurgical industry and in various other downstream manufacturing industries including glass, and paper and pulp among others.



Based on Product Type, quick lime held a prominent share and contributed in terms of revenue. As this segment is a major component of the metallurgical industry. It is likely to remain dominant market during the forecast period, owing to its popularity of usage in metallurgical industry.



By Geography, the APAC region was the largest and fastest growing lime market globally. China is the largest producer of lime and is also the highest revenue contributing country in the region.



