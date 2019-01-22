ZINFI Releases New Complimentary Guidebook on Multi-Partner Demand Generation Best Practices

Latest Guidebook Provides a Detailed Overview of Partner Marketing, Including Discussions of Key Challenges, Integrated Tactics and Strategies for Automation



ZINFI offers free guidebook on multi-partner demand generation best practices to help vendors build better programs, increase partner engagement and boost revenues.





/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc ., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced it is offering a complimentary download of its latest publication on channel marketing automation, the Multi-Partner Demand Generation Best Practices Guidebook. The new guidebook helps organizations marketing and selling in the channel understand why many partner marketing programs fail, and how to use integrated tactics, concierge services and partner marketing automation to ensure success. The guidebook includes detailed chapters on the nuts and bolts of multi-partner demand generation, including “The Challenges of Partner Marketing,” “Why Through-Partner Marketing Software Matters” and “5 Tips for a Winning Trifecta: Search Marketing, Social Marketing and Email Marketing.”

The lessons and practices presented in the Multi-Partner Demand Generation Best Practices Guidebook are based on more than a decade of intensive experience developing and deploying sophisticated channel marketing automation systems for companies across the world. The best practices also draw upon ongoing discussions between ZINFI and its customers about the challenges of creating effective partner marketing programs that engage partners and keep their interest, help them succeed, reward their successes, and achieve significant return on investment for vendor organizations.

After a brief introduction, the guidebook provides an overview of the core challenges of multi-partner demand generation, a detailed discussion of various tactics, and a number of perspectives on partner marketing automation, including core features to look for and effective automation rollout strategies. The last section of the guidebook introduces the concept of Unified Channel Management, which encompasses partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM), partner sales management (PSM) and global marketing services (GSM).

“In the channel marketing landscape, it is not unusual for multi-partner demand generation programs to founder or fail completely. That’s because many vendors don’t have a clear view of the partner perspective and don’t understand the core reasons partners fail to remain engaged,” said Sugata Sanyal, CEO and founder of ZINFI Technologies. “Organizations seeking to earn a higher return on their partner marketing investments need to take a more systematic approach. For example, they can assist partners who lack resources by providing concierges services, they can align programs with various partner types and competencies, and they can help partners simplify workflows with strategic automation. This guidebook is designed to provide vendor organizations with all the information they need to create and execute cost-effective partner marketing programs, regardless of the nature of their channel network.”

The complimentary Multi-Partner Demand Generation Best Practices Guidebook can be downloaded here: https://www.zinfi.com/guidebooks/multi-partner-marketing-best-practices

For more information about ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management Platform or to download a copy of one of ZINFI’s other best practices guides, please visit www.zinfi.com. Follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/zinfi-technologies , and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog , https://www.zinfi.com/category/all/ .

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI’s global marketing services team members.

