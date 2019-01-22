Gopher Protocol to Present at Swiss Growth Forum Event in Davos, Switzerland

/EIN News/ -- European Investor Roadshow to Follow Presentation



SANTA MONICA, CA, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) (Gopher), a company using AI and Blockchain Technology to Revolutionize “IoT” Internet of Things Communications, today announced that it is kicking off an eight-city roadshow in Europe with Swiss Growth Forums starting on January 21st in Davos, Switzerland concurrent with the Davos World Economic Forum.

Gopher Chief Executive Officer, Doug Davis, and Jon Najarian of CNBC, will be presenting the Company in Davos at an exclusive invitation-only event sponsored by Swiss Growth Forums and Crowdlitoken Zurich. The roadshow will then continue through January 30th, with management meeting potential investors in Geneva, London, Lugano, Milan, Monaco, Paris, and Luxembourg.

Swiss Growth Forums, led by CEO Andreea Porcelli, will be sponsoring the international roadshow. For exact dates and locations, and to RSVP to the roadshow luncheons and cocktail receptions, please consult:

Click Here for exact dates and locations, and to RSVP to the roadshow luncheons and cocktail receptions.

Mr. Davis was recently interviewed by Jon Najarian at the Nasdaq Market Site; to see the interview, please click here .

Gopher Protocol is developing revolutionary technology platforms that will change the way people interact with wireless network communications, asset tracking, blockchain platforms, and the Internet of Things. GopherInsight™ platforms interact with digital devices including cell phones, mobile apps, computers, tablets, and tracking devices with to create private, low-cost and highly secure wireless mesh networks in order to increase networking and asset tracking performance. Gopher has also launched its Avant! Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to manage the GopherInsight™ platforms ( https://www.avant-ai.net/ ).

By focusing on software and chip design, Gopher Protocol is developing a portfolio of intellectual property that is targeted to enhance IoT, wireless mesh networks, blockchain enablement and applications platforms in order to increase network communications performance, knowledge, analytics and security.

About Swiss Growth Forum

Swiss Growth Forum is a sector leader in specialized IR services for ICO's and Blockchain companies including International forums, multi-country institutional investor roadshows, and specialized media including the recent launch of the International ICO Channel in partnership with Jon Najarian of CNBC and Najarian Family Office. Swiss Growth Forum is the only 360 Degree PR and Communications Group focusing on the Blockchain Sector in 14 financial centers.

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) (“Gopher”) (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. Gopher has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. Gopher’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact: Doug Davis, CEO Gopher Protocol Inc. VM Only 888-685-7336 Media: press@gopherprotocol.com



