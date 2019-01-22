Patient Access Solutions, Inc.’s Plainview Facility Introduces New Stem Cell Therapy

/EIN News/ -- COMMACK, NY, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare industry, is pleased to inform and update shareholders on the new stem cell program being introduced at the Company’s Plainview facility. Stem cell therapy is a type of treatment option that uses a patient’s own stem cells to help repair damaged tissue and repair injuries. It’s usually performed relatively quickly through injections, and is a simple outpatient procedure.



Dr. Donald Chiappetta, Chief Operating Officer, stated, “This game-changing area of medicine has the potential to fully heal damaged tissues and joints, giving people who once had no hope of recovery the chance to heal.” Dr. Chiappetta added, “Offering this type of therapy not only keeps our facility at the forefront of providing ground breaking services to our patients but additionally creates an overall be financial benefit to our Integrated Health Center business with a projected minimum of $1.6 Million annually based on only 20 patients per month or 1% of our current monthly 2000 patient encounters.”

This type of treatment has also been found to help:

· Speed up the length of time it takes for injuries or wounds to heal

· Reduce pain, even chronic joint pain , with less need for medications

· Increase functionality, range of motion, flexibility and sleep quality

· Reduce muscle compensations and risk for future injuries

· Decrease nerve damage

· Increase collagen

· Help generate new heart and blood vessel tissue

· Help heal skin wounds and prevent formation of scar tissue

· Return patients to their normal activities as quickly as possible

According to the National Institute of Health, Stem cells are important for living organisms for many reasons. In the 3- to 5-day-old embryo, called a blastocyst, the inner cells give rise to the entire body of the organism, including all of the many specialized cell types and organs such as the heart, lungs, skin, sperm, eggs and other tissues. In some adult tissues, such as bone marrow, muscle, and brain, discrete populations of adult stem cells generate replacements for other cells that are lost through normal wear and tear, injury, or disease. The patient maintains a normal lifestyle as the body repairs itself. It usually takes between 10-12 weeks for maximum results. As with any treatment, outcomes vary from patient to patient.

About Patient Access Solutions, Inc. ( www.pashealth.com )

Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com .

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: general economic and business conditions; competition; unexpected changes in technologies and technological advances; ability to commercialize and manufacture products; results of experimental studies; research and development activities; changes in, or failure to comply with, governmental regulations; and the ability to obtain adequate financing in the future. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors disclosure contained in certain of Patient Access Solutions Inc. Securities and Exchange Commission filings available at http://www.sec.gov .

PASO Investor Relations: Michael Hall

Email: michaelhall@alphastreetmedia.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cloutonthest

Website: https://alphastreetmedia.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.