CTG to Present at NobleConXV on January 28

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (NASDAQ: CTG), a leading provider of information technology (IT) solutions and services in North America and Western Europe, today announced that John Laubacker, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Jim Culligan, Director of Investor Relations and Financial Services, will participate at NobleConXV - Noble Financial Capital Markets’ Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. CTG is scheduled to present on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting with the Company should contact their Noble Capital Markets representative. Interested parties may access a replay of the presentation by visiting CTG’s website at www.ctg.com . approximately 24 hours after management’s presentation.

About CTG

CTG provides industry-specific IT services and solutions that address the business needs and challenges of clients in high-growth industries in North America and Western Europe. CTG also provides strategic staffing services for major technology companies and large corporations. Backed by more than 50 years of experience and proprietary methodologies, CTG has a proven track record of reliably delivering high-value, industry-specific staffing services and solutions to its clients. CTG has operations in North America, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information online at www.ctg.com .

/EIN News/ -- Investors and Media:

John M. Laubacker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(716) 887-7368



