Cups and Lids Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cups and Lids Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cups and Lids Packaging market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR by 2026

The growing importance of specialty beverages among foodservice operators and increase in penetration of quick service restaurants, especially in the emerging economies are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, disposal of polystyrene foam and increasing stress from environmental groups are hindering the market growth.



Cups and lids are used in the foodservice industry. Cups and lids are used to provide support, external environment protection, and tampering resistance for beverages and other food items. They aid in the consistent sharing of beverages among the value chain and reduce post-production damages for food products.



Among Products, the cups segment is expected to have significant growth in the forecast period due to the growing food industry in emerging economies. By Geography, Asia Pacific expected to dominate the market owing to the rise in spending capacities of consumers of emerging economies.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Cups and Lids Packaging Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cups

5.2.1 Packaging Cups

5.2.2 Drinking Cups

5.2.3 Portion Cups

5.2.4 Food Cups

5.3 Lids

5.3.1 Flexible Lids

5.4 Other Products



6 Global Cups and Lids Packaging Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Paper & paper board

6.3 Metals

6.4 Foam

6.5 Foil

6.6 Plastic

6.6.1 Polypropylene (PP)

6.6.2 Polyethylene (PE)

6.6.3 Poly lactic acid (PLA)

6.6.4 Polystyrene (PS)

6.6.5 Other Plastic

6.7 Other Materials



7 Global Cups and Lids Packaging Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Retail

7.3 Food & Beverage products

7.3.1 Fruits

7.3.2 Soft drinks

7.3.3 Bakery & confectionery

7.3.4 Alcoholic Drinks

7.3.5 Fruit Juices

7.3.6 Sauces & dressings

7.3.7 Dairy products

7.3.7.1 Creams

7.3.7.2 Yogurt

7.3.8 Hot beverages

7.3.8.1 Soups

7.3.8.2 Coffee

7.4 Food services

7.4.1 Coffee & Snack Shops

7.4.2 Food Delivery Services

7.4.3 Quick Service Restaurants

7.5 Other Applications



8 Global Cups and Lids Packaging Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Clondalkin Group Holdings

10.2 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

10.3 Huhtamaki Oyj

10.4 Dart Container Corporation

10.5 Bemis Company, Inc.

10.6 Georgia-Pacific LLC

10.7 Chengdu Anbao Paper Group Company Limited

10.8 Solo Cup Operating Corporation

10.9 Airlite Plastics Company

10.10 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

10.11 Berry Plastics Group Incorporated

10.12 Greiner Holding AG

10.13 PrintPack Inc.

10.14 International Paper Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p7zk7f/cups_and_lids?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Packaging, Beverage Packaging



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.