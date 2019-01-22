Cups and Lids Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cups and Lids Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cups and Lids Packaging market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR by 2026
The growing importance of specialty beverages among foodservice operators and increase in penetration of quick service restaurants, especially in the emerging economies are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, disposal of polystyrene foam and increasing stress from environmental groups are hindering the market growth.
Cups and lids are used in the foodservice industry. Cups and lids are used to provide support, external environment protection, and tampering resistance for beverages and other food items. They aid in the consistent sharing of beverages among the value chain and reduce post-production damages for food products.
Among Products, the cups segment is expected to have significant growth in the forecast period due to the growing food industry in emerging economies. By Geography, Asia Pacific expected to dominate the market owing to the rise in spending capacities of consumers of emerging economies.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Cups and Lids Packaging Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cups
5.2.1 Packaging Cups
5.2.2 Drinking Cups
5.2.3 Portion Cups
5.2.4 Food Cups
5.3 Lids
5.3.1 Flexible Lids
5.4 Other Products
6 Global Cups and Lids Packaging Market, By Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Paper & paper board
6.3 Metals
6.4 Foam
6.5 Foil
6.6 Plastic
6.6.1 Polypropylene (PP)
6.6.2 Polyethylene (PE)
6.6.3 Poly lactic acid (PLA)
6.6.4 Polystyrene (PS)
6.6.5 Other Plastic
6.7 Other Materials
7 Global Cups and Lids Packaging Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Retail
7.3 Food & Beverage products
7.3.1 Fruits
7.3.2 Soft drinks
7.3.3 Bakery & confectionery
7.3.4 Alcoholic Drinks
7.3.5 Fruit Juices
7.3.6 Sauces & dressings
7.3.7 Dairy products
7.3.7.1 Creams
7.3.7.2 Yogurt
7.3.8 Hot beverages
7.3.8.1 Soups
7.3.8.2 Coffee
7.4 Food services
7.4.1 Coffee & Snack Shops
7.4.2 Food Delivery Services
7.4.3 Quick Service Restaurants
7.5 Other Applications
8 Global Cups and Lids Packaging Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.3 Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Clondalkin Group Holdings
10.2 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
10.3 Huhtamaki Oyj
10.4 Dart Container Corporation
10.5 Bemis Company, Inc.
10.6 Georgia-Pacific LLC
10.7 Chengdu Anbao Paper Group Company Limited
10.8 Solo Cup Operating Corporation
10.9 Airlite Plastics Company
10.10 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited
10.11 Berry Plastics Group Incorporated
10.12 Greiner Holding AG
10.13 PrintPack Inc.
10.14 International Paper Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p7zk7f/cups_and_lids?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Packaging, Beverage Packaging
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.