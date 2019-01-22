$7.49 Billion Bulk Container Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bulk Container Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Bulk Container Packaging market accounted for $2.83 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.49 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.4%



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include raised demand in the oil and petroleum industry, increasing exportation of vegetable oil from Southeast Asia and growing use of flexitank for the transportation of non-hazardous chemicals and food ingredients. However, cost fluctuation of raw materials is restricting the market growth.



Bulk container packaging includes products used for bulk or high volume packaging. These are transported in containers via road, sea or railways. Transportation plays the key role in the supply chain operations, as it allows the movement of goods from the place where it is manufactured, to the place where it is ordered. Globalization generates favorable circumstances by keeping manufacturing bases distant from consumption regions.



Amongst applications, Food and beverage sector has witnessed the significant growth during the forecast period. The demand for food has witnessed a huge increase from the growing population base and growing consumer spending over beverages such as tea, coffee, wine, juice, are considerably fueled the market growth.



By Geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising population in India and China has led to an exponential increase in imports of food and beverage and along with changing lifestyles and growing disposable income has led to the raised consumption of fruit juices, beer, wine, etc. that requires safe packaging for long distance transportation.



