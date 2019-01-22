Cryoquip, LLC Files Trade Secrets Case Against Incryo Systems Pvt. Ltd.

MURRIETA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 28, 2018, Cryoquip, LLC, a subsidiary of Cryogenic Industries, Inc., based in Murrieta, California, filed a lawsuit against Incryo Systems Pvt. Ltd. based in India, and against Cryoquip’s former employee, Bryan Smith, who Incryo lists as its Technical Director.



/EIN News/ -- In the lawsuit filed in the Riverside County Superior Court (Case No. SWC1801113), Cryoquip alleges that Incryo and Smith misappropriated Cryoquip’s equipment designs predominantly related to Cryoquip’s cryogenic vaporizers.

Cryoquip is committed to ensuring that its customers and the industry as a whole are apprised of the true facts and that there is no confusion in the marketplace regarding the relationship between Cryoquip and Incryo. Cryoquip is not affiliated in any way with Incryo, and Incryo is not authorized to use Cryoquip’s name, designs, processes, photographs, technical documentation, or web content to further Incryo’s business.

In addition to its claim for misappropriation of trade secrets, Cryoquip also asserts in its lawsuit a claim for breach of contract against Smith, as well as claims for tortious business interference, and state and federal unfair competition against both Incryo and Smith.

Cryoquip is represented by Daniel J. Kessler, Esq. and Amber M. Sanchez, Esq. of Burkhalter Kessler Clement & George, LLP based in Irvine, California.

ABOUT CRYOQUIP, LLC

Cryoquip, a Cryogenic Industries Company, is the world’s leading fabricators of cryogenic vaporizers and industrial gas equipment. Cryoquip’s capabilities span the entire spectrum of cryogenic equipment from the fabrication of cold boxes used to manufacture the liquefied gases themselves to equipment that stores and uses the gases in a multitude of applications.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anna Quigley

+1.951.383.3314

aquigley@cryoind.com



