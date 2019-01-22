$34.56 Billion Aerospace Materials Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Materials - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aerospace materials market accounted for $17.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $34.56 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for lightweight & more efficient aircraft, growing demand for commercial aircraft and increasing technological advancements are the key factors fueling the growth of the market. However, reduced defense spending in developed economies and limited range of material options owing to complex requirements are some of the factors hindering the market.



Aerospace materials are manufactured and designed to serve aerospace purposes. The materials are designed to withstand high pressures and temperatures, stress resistance, chemical resistance, durability and are also required to be lightweight. The most popular aerospace material is aluminum and has been used since the first plane was built by Wright Brothers.



Amongst Structural Materials, aluminum alloys segment will witness robust expansion in the near future due to its exceptional fatigue resistance and strength. Aluminum is primarily used for manufacturing aero structure components owing to its excellent characteristics such as high corrosion and heat resistance.



By geography, North America is anticipated to expand considerably due to the significant investment in research & development by governments in the aerospace sector. Presence of key aircraft manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and others is a major factor that can boost the expansion of the market in North America in the near future.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Aerospace Materials Market, By Structural Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Plastics

5.3 Alloys

5.3.1 Titanium Alloys

5.3.2 Super Alloys

5.3.3 Steel Alloys

5.3.4 Aluminum Alloys

5.4 Composites

5.4.1 Aramid Fiber

5.4.2 Glass Fiber

5.4.3 Carbon Fiber

5.4.5 Ceramic Fiber

5.5 Other Structural Materials



6 Global Aerospace Materials Market, By Non - Structural Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Foams

6.2.1 Specialty Foams

6.2.2 Polyethylene

6.2.3 Ployurethane

6.3 Coatings

6.4 Adhesives

6.4.1 Silicone

6.4.2 Epoxy

6.4.3 Other Adhesives



7 Global Aerospace Materials Market, By Aircraft Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Space Vehicles

7.3 Helicopters

7.4 Defence Aircraft

7.5 Commercial Aircraft

7.6 Other Aircraft Types



8 Global Aerospace Materials Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Du Pont

10.2 Toray Industries, Inc.

10.3 Thyssenkrupp Aerospace

10.4 Teijin Limited

10.5 Tata Advanced Materials Limited

10.6 Sofitec

10.7 SGL Group

10.8 Renegade Materials Corporation

10.9 Park Electrochemical Corporation.

10.10 Materion Corporation

10.11 LEE Aerospace Inc.

10.12 Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

10.13 Alcoa Corporation.

10.14 Kaiser Aluminum

10.15 Hindalco-Almex Aerospace Limited

10.16 Hexcel Corporation

10.17 Cytec Solvay Group.

10.18 Constellium N.V

10.19 Avdel Private Limited

10.20 Vsmpo-Avisma Corporation



