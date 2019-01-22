Solid-State Lithium-Ion Battery Innovation & Patent Review 2019: Solid-State Batteries are Market-Ready for Small Scale Electronics Applications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid-State Lithium-Ion Battery Innovation & Patent Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Based on a proprietary machine learning patent literature analysis and hands-on battery industry knowledge, we describe solid-state battery cell characteristics targeted by key industry players: e.g. Garnet, sulfide, polymer-based electrolytes, lithium metal or other anodes.



Patent portfolio readiness levels' (PPRL) describe the extent to which a patent portfolio covers all necessary innovation steps for a commercial product, including safety, durability, process upscaling. We identified unique technological capabilities and potential roadblocks for individual companies and the solid-state battery field as a whole in comparison to liquid electrolyte batteries.



Findings are combined with market information to determine which technologies are available now for which applications, and who targets market introduction in the short or long term.



Scope

Discussion of 4 current and 28 prospective solid-state lithium-ion battery suppliers, as well as 7 materials & technology suppliers.

Key solid-state battery patent families by 88 additional companies are listed with links to the full text.

Reasons to Buy

This review provides battery professionals with a solid basis to separate hype from real technological progress, allowing for sound decisions related to solid-state batteries.

Readers can assess when solid-state batteries will be available for their application, and how close key players are to a marketable solid-state battery.

Venture capital, business development and R&D decision makers can identify hidden' technological risks to avoid costly dead-end investments.

Key Highlights

Three technology stacks with low risk profiles and superior prospective performance are highlighted by companies based in China, Japan & USA.

Two technology stacks are discussed that illustrate dead-ends as observed in the patent literature that have been followed by costly course corrections.

Stemming from increased safety and energy storage per weight requirements, solid-state batteries are being employed in applications of increasing size.

Prominent innovators include TDK, Fujitsu, Murata Manufacturing, Medtronic, Ionic Materials, QuantumScape, Toyota, Hyundai, Bollor and others, according to the Solid-State Lithium-Ion Battery Innovation & Patent Review'.



Research Highlights



Among 8 suppliers that will offer solid-state batteries in 2019, the application focus moves from micro-scale (e.g. sensors) to small scale electronics applications (e.g. notebook batteries), driven by increased safety requirements.



Despite the urgent need for higher driving range at lower costs in the automotive sector, it will still take more than 5 years until automotive solid-state batteries will be market-ready because of challenging longevity and fast charge/discharge requirements.



Patent Analysis Reveals Technology Risks



A machine learning-supported analysis of patent portfolios by key players reveals the challenge of achieving higher energy storage per weight without increased technology risks. Some companies base their efforts on sulfide electrolytes with high lithium conductivities that release toxic gases upon contact with water. Others employ less hazardous Garnet electrolytes that are more difficult to process and less Li-ion conductive, leading to performance challenges.



A limited number of players has filed well-rounded patent portfolios that employ a multitude of inventions to balance performance, safety, raw material sourcing and process up-scaling risks.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 About the Authors



3 Introduction

The Race to Improve Battery Energy Density

Solid-State vs. Liquid Li-Ion Batteries

4 Battery Technology Adoption Framework

Application Requirements & Industrial Logic

Patent Portfolio Readiness Level (PPRL)

Machine Learning-Based Identification of Commercially Relevant Patents

5 The Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Market Today



6 Time-to-Market Projections by Prospective Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Producers

Time-to-Market - Electronics Applications

Time-to-Market - Medical Implants

Time-to-Market - Automotive Applications

7 Materials & Technology Suppliers



8 Technology Gap Assessment - Liquid vs. Solid Electrolytes

Points of Failure in Solid-State Batteries, Exemplified by Two Technology Stacks

Safety - Key Risk Factors

Energy Density - Cathode & Anode Material Selections

Power Density - Li-Ion Conductivities of Solid Electrolytes

Longevity - Risk of Crack Formation & Chemical Instability

Battery Size

Raw Materials & Manufacturing Processes - Costs

The Role of Supercapacitors to Close the Gap

Three High Energy Solid-State Technology Stacks with Limited Risk of Failure

9 Predictions



10 Assessment of Companies & Alliances

Current Suppliers of Solid-State Li-Ion Batteries (4 Companies/Alliances)

Imminent Market Entry by 4 Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Suppliers (4 Companies/Alliances)

Prospective Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Suppliers (Market Entry 2020-2030, 24 Companies/Alliances)

Materials & Technology Suppliers (Current & Prospective)

Key Patent Families by 88 Additional Companies & Alliances

11 Appendix: Patent Analysis Methodology & Validation



