Item 9 Labs Corps Appoints Medical Cannabis Executives to Advisory Board

Donald Burton and Larry K. Lemons join Item 9 Labs management team as members and key investors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC: INLB) (Item 9 Labs or the Company), a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative cannabis products and proprietary delivery platforms, named Donald Burton and Larry K. Lemons as new Advisory Board members.



Burton and Lemons will support national expansion efforts at Item 9 Labs, implementing their decades of combined experience in the pharmaceutical and medical cannabis industries.

“I have worked with Donald and Larry for five years and am excited to have them join our team. Their experience building successful ventures in the Midwest and Nevada will be essential as we move forward with our accelerated growth goals,” stated CEO of Item 9 Labs Sara Gullickson,

Burton serves as CEO of medical cannabis cultivation and processing facilities The Harvest Foundation of Nevada, LLC (The Harvest Foundation) and Strive Wellness of Nevada, LLC (Strive Wellness). Previously, Burton held an executive level sales position at pharmaceutical company Sanofi Aventis U.S., where he achieved national awards for the launches of Lantus once-daily insulin, Ambien PM, Apidra and other products. He has held an executive level position with The Legendary GCE Group and Vice President of West Operations for MariMed Advisors.

"Larry and I have a vast knowledge of the cannabis industry and are very excited about the direction Item 9 Labs is heading. We will do all we can to assist Sara and the team as they continue to navigate their way through this growing and ever-changing industry,” said Burton.

Lemons serves as COO of The Harvest Foundation and Strive Wellness. Prior to his executive cannabis leadership roles, Lemons has built several businesses including executive management consulting firms Snowell Enterprises Inc. and the Nifty Genius brand.

“We are excited to work with Sara and Item 9 Labs. The combination of Sara’s successful track record in the industry combined with the best-in-class operators at Item 9 Labs make this an exciting partnership to work with,” explained Lemons.

Item 9 Labs has joint ventures in Strive Wellness and dispensary Strive Life North Dakota.

The Company will be operating as licensed dispensaries, cultivation, and manufacturing facilities in a projected ten U.S. markets by the end of 2019.

/EIN News/ -- For information visit Item9LabsCorp.com.

About Item 9 Labs Corp.:

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC: INLB) creates comfortable cannabis health solutions for the modern consumer by developing innovative products and proprietary delivery platforms. The Company is focused on the development of technology and products that administer high-quality medical marijuana through a novel intra-nasal delivery system to deliver significant health benefits. The Company is headquartered in Southern Arizona where it owns and operates 50 acres, one of the largest properties in the U.S. zoned to grow and cultivate the medical marijuana flower. Item 9 has a proven track record of providing consumers with high-quality medical marijuana flower and products focused on organic, cost-effective solutions for whole body health. By combining high-quality, medical-grade product with the Company’s proprietary nasal mucus-membrane delivery system, Item 9 plans to produce the industry’s first market medicated nasal delivery device that administers specific cannabinoid dosing to meet the growing demand of today’s modern cannabis consumer. For more information, visit us online at www.Item9labscorp.com and www.Item9labs.com .

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, proposed transactions that are not legally binding obligations of the company and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Neko Catanzaro

Proven Media

Neko@provenmediaservices.com

(401) 484-4980

Investor Contact:

Jeffrey Rassas

Item 9 Labs Corp.

Jeffrey@item9labs.com

(602) 463-4246



