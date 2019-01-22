Global Truck Starter Motor Market 2019-2023 - Growing Demand for Mini Trucks
The truck starter motor market will register a CAGR of close to 5% by 2023.
Development of integrated starter generators to drive market growth. Integrated starter generators are increasingly being developed by vendors to eliminate the use of starter motors, belt and pulley coupling system, slip rings, and brushes used in wound rotor alternates as well as incorporate faster control generator voltage during load dumps.
Market Overview
Growing demand for mini trucks
Mini trucks offer an economical mode of cargo transportation, which will attract the cos sensitive buyers.
Remanufacturing of truck starter motors
The increasing flow of returned products is raising significant concerns among suppliers of automotive components.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Mitsubishi Electric and SEG Automotive, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing demand for mini trucks and the development of integrated starter generators, will provide considerable growth opportunities to truck starter motor manufactures.
Borg Warner, DENSO, MAHLE, Mitsubishi Electric, and SEG Automotive are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Light-duty trucks
- Medium- and heavy-duty trucks
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Development of integrated starter-generators
- Development of integrated magnetic switch for heavy-duty truck starter motors
- Integration of over crank protection feature
PART 10: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 11: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BorgWarner
- DENSO
- MAHLE
- Mitsubishi Electric
- SEG Automotive
