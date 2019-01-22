Global Truck Starter Motor Market 2019-2023 - Growing Demand for Mini Trucks

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Truck Starter Motor Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The truck starter motor market will register a CAGR of close to 5% by 2023.



Development of integrated starter generators to drive market growth. Integrated starter generators are increasingly being developed by vendors to eliminate the use of starter motors, belt and pulley coupling system, slip rings, and brushes used in wound rotor alternates as well as incorporate faster control generator voltage during load dumps.



Market Overview



Growing demand for mini trucks



Mini trucks offer an economical mode of cargo transportation, which will attract the cos sensitive buyers.



Remanufacturing of truck starter motors



The increasing flow of returned products is raising significant concerns among suppliers of automotive components.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Mitsubishi Electric and SEG Automotive, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing demand for mini trucks and the development of integrated starter generators, will provide considerable growth opportunities to truck starter motor manufactures.



Borg Warner, DENSO, MAHLE, Mitsubishi Electric, and SEG Automotive are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Light-duty trucks

Medium- and heavy-duty trucks



Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Development of integrated starter-generators

Development of integrated magnetic switch for heavy-duty truck starter motors

Integration of over crank protection feature

PART 10: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 11: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BorgWarner

DENSO

MAHLE

Mitsubishi Electric

SEG Automotive



