Global Hyperkalemia Drugs Market 2019-2023 - Increasing Prevalence of Hyperkalemia, Lack of Approved Therapies & Competitive Landscape

The hyperkalemia drugs market will grow at a CAGR of more than 20% during the forecast period.
The growing cases of various chronic diseases such as chronic kidney diseases and cardiovascular-related disorders are driving the market growth. Chronic kidney diseases increase the risk of patient developing hyperkalemia significantly, as the kidneys lose the ability to excrete potassium through urine. The ability of kidneys to excrete potassium decreases with time, which increases the risk of hyperkalemia becoming acute. Similarly, cardiovascular-related disorders also increase the risk of hyperkalemiain people. Hence, the increasing prevalence of these diseases is expected to contribute heavily of the growth of the market during the forecast.
Market Overview
Increasing prevalence of hyperkalemia
The global hyperkalemia drugs market has witnessed a growth in recent years, primarily due to the increasing prevalence of the disease globally. The recurring nature of the disease is another factor that is expected to contribute to the huge unmet need globally. Due to the increasing prevalence and the huge unmet need, the market has witnessed the approval of novel drugs.
Lack of approved therapies
The treatment using these therapies is known to decrease the potassium levels in the blood only to a certain extent. Due to the presence of a limited number of approved therapies, the market has huge growth potential; however the pipeline for hyperkalemia is weak, with only two molecules bring studied currently. These molecules are in the pre-clinical stages of development and are not expected to enter the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The global hyperkalemia drugs market is extremely concentrated. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
