Global Hyperkalemia Drugs Market 2019-2023 - Increasing Prevalence of Hyperkalemia, Lack of Approved Therapies & Competitive Landscape

The hyperkalemia drugs market will grow at a CAGR of more than 20% during the forecast period.



The growing cases of various chronic diseases such as chronic kidney diseases and cardiovascular-related disorders are driving the market growth. Chronic kidney diseases increase the risk of patient developing hyperkalemia significantly, as the kidneys lose the ability to excrete potassium through urine. The ability of kidneys to excrete potassium decreases with time, which increases the risk of hyperkalemia becoming acute. Similarly, cardiovascular-related disorders also increase the risk of hyperkalemiain people. Hence, the increasing prevalence of these diseases is expected to contribute heavily of the growth of the market during the forecast.



Market Overview



Increasing prevalence of hyperkalemia



The global hyperkalemia drugs market has witnessed a growth in recent years, primarily due to the increasing prevalence of the disease globally. The recurring nature of the disease is another factor that is expected to contribute to the huge unmet need globally. Due to the increasing prevalence and the huge unmet need, the market has witnessed the approval of novel drugs.



Lack of approved therapies



The treatment using these therapies is known to decrease the potassium levels in the blood only to a certain extent. Due to the presence of a limited number of approved therapies, the market has huge growth potential; however the pipeline for hyperkalemia is weak, with only two molecules bring studied currently. These molecules are in the pre-clinical stages of development and are not expected to enter the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The global hyperkalemia drugs market is extremely concentrated. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Chronic hyperkalemia

Acute hyperkalemia

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 10: MARKET TRENDS



PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Ardelyx

AstraZeneca

Perrigo

Sanofi

Vifor Pharma



