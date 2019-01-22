Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market 2019-2023: Increasing Government Support for the Development of CNG Infrastructure Gaining Momentum

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The compressed natural gas market will register a CAGR of about 6% by 2023.



Increasing government support for the development of CNG infrastructure is expected to drive growth in the market. With the need for decarbonizing the transportation sector, CNG is being popularly adopted as a transportation fuel across the world.



Market Overview



Increase in number of CNG vehicles



CNG for automobiles has proved to be an eco-friendly technology, thereby providing better air quality and sustainability. This makes CNG vehicles ideal for the urban environment.



Fluctuation in oil and gas prices



Diesel and gasoline can substitute natural gas as the transportation fuel, the consistently decreasing prices of diesel and gasoline make it less attractive for the end-users to switch to alternate fuels such as CNG.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including NIOPDC and Royal Dutch Shell, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increase in number of CNG vehicles and the increasing government support for the development of CNG infrastructure, will provide considerable growth opportunities to compressed natural gas manufactures.



BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Gazprom, NIOPDC, and Royal Dutch Shell are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

LDV



M&HDV



Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in supply of natural gas

Increasing government support for the development of CNG infrastructure

Technological advances in the CNG market

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BP

Chevron

ExxonMobil

Gazprom

NIOPDC

Royal Dutch Shell

PART 13: APPENDIX



