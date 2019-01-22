Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market 2019-2023: Increasing Government Support for the Development of CNG Infrastructure Gaining Momentum
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The compressed natural gas market will register a CAGR of about 6% by 2023.
Increasing government support for the development of CNG infrastructure is expected to drive growth in the market. With the need for decarbonizing the transportation sector, CNG is being popularly adopted as a transportation fuel across the world.
Market Overview
Increase in number of CNG vehicles
CNG for automobiles has proved to be an eco-friendly technology, thereby providing better air quality and sustainability. This makes CNG vehicles ideal for the urban environment.
Fluctuation in oil and gas prices
Diesel and gasoline can substitute natural gas as the transportation fuel, the consistently decreasing prices of diesel and gasoline make it less attractive for the end-users to switch to alternate fuels such as CNG.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including NIOPDC and Royal Dutch Shell, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increase in number of CNG vehicles and the increasing government support for the development of CNG infrastructure, will provide considerable growth opportunities to compressed natural gas manufactures.
BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Gazprom, NIOPDC, and Royal Dutch Shell are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- LDV
- M&HDV
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in supply of natural gas
- Increasing government support for the development of CNG infrastructure
- Technological advances in the CNG market
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BP
- Chevron
- ExxonMobil
- Gazprom
- NIOPDC
- Royal Dutch Shell
PART 13: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q87j82/global_compressed?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Natural Gas
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.