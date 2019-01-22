There were 21 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,533 in the last 365 days.

Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market 2019-2023: Increasing Government Support for the Development of CNG Infrastructure Gaining Momentum

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The compressed natural gas market will register a CAGR of about 6% by 2023.

Increasing government support for the development of CNG infrastructure is expected to drive growth in the market. With the need for decarbonizing the transportation sector, CNG is being popularly adopted as a transportation fuel across the world.

Market Overview

Increase in number of CNG vehicles

CNG for automobiles has proved to be an eco-friendly technology, thereby providing better air quality and sustainability. This makes CNG vehicles ideal for the urban environment.

Fluctuation in oil and gas prices

Diesel and gasoline can substitute natural gas as the transportation fuel, the consistently decreasing prices of diesel and gasoline make it less attractive for the end-users to switch to alternate fuels such as CNG.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including NIOPDC and Royal Dutch Shell, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increase in number of CNG vehicles and the increasing government support for the development of CNG infrastructure, will provide considerable growth opportunities to compressed natural gas manufactures.

BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Gazprom, NIOPDC, and Royal Dutch Shell are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Comparison by application
  • LDV
  • M&HDV
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increase in supply of natural gas
  • Increasing government support for the development of CNG infrastructure
  • Technological advances in the CNG market

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BP
  • Chevron
  • ExxonMobil
  • Gazprom
  • NIOPDC
  • Royal Dutch Shell

PART 13: APPENDIX

