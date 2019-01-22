Global Animation, VFX & Games Industry Report 2019: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities 2018-2020
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animation, VFX & Games Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total value of global animation industry was US$ 259 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 270 billion by 2020. Most of the segments in the animation industry are growing at the rate of 2% YoY.
OVERVIEW
The demand for animation, VFX and gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially. The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market.
We are increasingly seeing more of the global animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. Production work is becoming global with tax incentives, regional low labor costs and lower computing costs, which put pressure on companies to reduce costs and set up facilities in tax advantaged or low-cost regions. This is a model which is increasingly being tapped by content producers.
MARKET SIZE
The spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 20%-25%. The traditional form of content viewership is giving way to a sharp increase in streaming video consumption. The size of streaming market for animation content was US$ 2.9 Billion in 2018 and is growing at an annual rate of 8%. The size of global video gaming industry was US$ 96 billion in 2018. Global eSports industry is growing at the rate of 30% YoY & is predicted to be a billion-dollar industry by 2019.
STRATEGIES, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH FACTORS
Global consumers are displaying a growing appetite for engaging, high definition visual experiences. Moviegoers are demanding high quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios are including more animation and VFX shots into films. Consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-highdefinition TVs, tablets and smartphones to head mounted devices.
Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Twitch, but also on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time on streaming digital content. Streaming video is the fastest growing segment distribution channel for animation and is witnessing double digit growth and the same is expected to continue for the next few years. This growth is attributed to the exponential growth in the number of online video viewers throughout the world.
Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering. Cloud Gaming services which are growing at an exponential pace would need the right pricing model to both drive adoption and generate sufficient returns for platforms and publishers. The availability of low cost micro-payment systems is allowing users to pay for access or download small quantities of digital content and is the key for online games market to grow. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based techniques are being used for ingame analytics, customer acquisition, retention, cross sell, churn, classify player behavior etc.
Popular eSports tournaments have rich spectator interactions and immersive fan experiences for in-person and online viewers. Micro-segmentation of fans is emerging as eSports leagues and tournament are consolidating various genres, platforms and viewing experiences by careful customer segmentation, targeting and positioning. China has become a leader in eSports and several tournaments are organized throughout the year with millions participating in both online and offline modes.
Key Topics Covered:
Global Animation & VFX Industry
History and Evolution
Industry Differentiators
Industry Characteristics
- ANIMATION INDUSTRY SUPPLY CHAIN
- ROLE OF TECHNOLOGY
- MERCHANDISING OPPORTUNITIES
- KEY CHANNELS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ANIMATION CONTENT
- COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE OF ANIMATION STUDIOS
- RISKS FACED BY ANIMATION STUDIOS
- DEMAND DRIVERS OF ANIMATION NDUSTRY
- GLOBAL CHARACTERISTICS AND DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS
Global Animation & VFX Market Size & Opportunity
Global Animation Studios: Distribution and Capabilities
Animation & VFX Industry Segments
Market Segmentation
- 2D ANIMATION
- COMPUTER GENERATED IMAGERY (CGI)
- VISUAL EFFECTS (VFX)
- WEB ANIMATION
- CORPORATE SERVICES
Market Opportunity for Computer Generated Imagery (CGI)
- PRODUCING CGI ANIMATION
- ADVANTAGES OF CGI ANIMATION
- DISADVANTAGES OF CGI ANIMATION
- INFLUENCE OF CGI ON CEL ANIMATION
- CHALLENGES FOR CGI ANIMATION
- CRITICAL SUCCESS FACTORS FOR CGI PRODUCTIONS
Visual Effects (VFX)
- VFX INDUSTRY CHALLENGES & OPPORTUNITIES
Stop Motion
Motion Capture
3D Animation Movies
- KEY TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECASTS
Global Video Games Industry
Key Trends in the Global Video Games Industry
- VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- CHANGING VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS
- VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
Key Opportunities & Strategies for the Global Video Games Industry
- GAMES INDUSTRY COMPETENCIES & SKILLS
- GUIDELINES FOR A GAMES STUDIO STRUCTURE
- ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE & BIG DATA ANALYTICS DRIVEN HYPER-PERSONALISATION FOR VIDEO GAMES
- MACHINE LEARNING FOR IN-GAME ANALYTICS, USER ACQUISITION & RETENTION
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Global Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
- CROSS OVER BETWEEN GAMES AND MOVIES
Global eSports Industry
Key Trends in the Global eSports Industry
- ESPORTS INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- ESPORTS BUSINESS MODELS
- ESPORTS INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
Key Opportunities & Strategies for eSports Industry
Key eSports industry forecasts
Global eSports Market Size & Opportunity
Forecasting Animation Content Demand
Animation Content demand from TV Channels in Europe
Animation Content demand from TV Channels in the US and Canada
Animation Content demand from TV Channels in Asia
Animation Content demand from TV Channels in South America
Animation Content demand from TV Channels in Rest of the World
Total Animation Content demand from TV Channels Worldwide
Size of the Global Animation Industry
Key predictions for the future
Animation & VFX Software Industry
2D Animation Software Market
Animation Workflow using 2D animation package
Analysis of key 2D Animation Softwares
- HARMONY
- STORYBOARD PRO
- ANIMATION PAPER
- MOHO
- PENCIL2D
- SYNFIG STUDIO
3D Animation Software Market
- INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- 3D ANIMATION SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTS
- FREE ANIMATION SOFTWARES
- PLUG-INS TO PRODUCTS
Analysis of key players in 3D Animation & VFX Software Market
Analysis of key 3D Animation & VFX Softwares
- 3DS MAX
- MOTIONBUILDER
- BLENDER
- CLARA.IO
- FACESHIFT
- HOUDINI APPRENTICE
- ICLONE
- IPI SOFT
- MAKEHUMAN
- MAYA
- MIXAMO
- POSER
- TERRAGEN
- SMARTBODY
- BOATS ANIMATOR
- DRAGONFRAME
- 3D ANIMATION MARKET SIZE
- 3D ANIMATION MARKET SEGMENTS
Japanese Anime Production Softwares
- PROMINENCE OF 2D
- RETAS - SOFTWARE FOR ANIME PRODUCTION
- MANGA STUDIO - SOFTWARE FOR MANGA PRODUCTION
Proprietary 3D Softwares of Animation studios
Collaboration between Animation Studios and Software Firms
Animation & VFX Content Creation
Content Creation Workflow in 2D Animation
- CONCEPTUALIZATION
- PRE-PRODUCTION
- PRODUCTION
- POST-PRODUCTION
Content Creation Lead Time Calculation in 2D Animation
- SCANNING AND FILTERING
- INK AND PAINT
- COMPOSITING AND DOPESHEET PREPARATION
Digital processing in 2D Animation
- WORKFLOW PRECEEDING DIGITAL PROCESSING
Content Creation Workflow in 3D Animation
- CONCEPTUALIZATION
- PRE-PRODUCTION
- PRODUCTION
- POST-PRODUCTION
- PARALLEL ACTIVITIES
Time Line of a Sample 3D production workflow
Animation Software usage in 3D Production Workflow
Animation Production Management
- GOVERNANCE
- TASK DIVISION AND PEOPLE ALLOCATION
- TECHNOLOGY
Role of Cloud Computing in Animation & VFX Workflow
Audience Dynamics
Marketing Strategies for Animation Studios
- MARKETING PROGRAM
- PROFILING AND TARGETING THE RIGHT AUDIENCE
Strategies for Successful Animation Films
- BEST PRACTICES IN CHARACTER DESIGN
- LESSONS FROM PAST MISTAKES
Profile of a 3D Animation Studio: Pixar
Pixar's Technological Advantage
Economics of Animation & VFX
Revenue break-up across distribution channels
- STREAMING VIDEO
Marketing to Exhibition of Animation Content
- MARKETING
- LICENSING
- MERCHANDISING
- DISTRIBUTION
- EXHIBITION
Economics of Animation Copyrights
- DYNAMICS OF COPYRIGHTS
Guidelines for Setting up an Animation Studio
Investments Needed for Setting up an Animation Studio
Specialized Hardware and Software Investments
Leveraging Cloud Computing for Competitive Advantage
Managing an Animation & Games Studio
Key Issues of Concern
Formulating the long-term Strategy
Animation Content Outsourcing
Offshore Computer Animation Production
- BUSINESS AND REVENUE MODELS
Drivers
Animation, VFX & Games Industry in Europe
Winds of Change
- DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT
- FEATURE FILM INDUSTRY IN EUROPE
- MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING
Collaboration among European Studios
Drivers for Success
Trends in Europe
Animation, VFX & Games industry in Germany
- SIZE OF ANIMATION INDUSTRY IN GERMANY
- CHANGING STRATEGIES
- KEY PLAYERS IN THE INDUSTRY
- GERMAN VIDEO GAMES MARKET SIZE & OPPORTUNITY
Animation, VFX & Games industry in the UK
- SIZE OF ANIMATION INDUSTRY IN THE UK
- INDUSTRY SUCCESS
- KEY PLAYERS IN THE INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAMES MARKET SIZE & OPPORTUNITY IN THE UK
Animation, VFX & Games industry in Italy
- SIZE OF ANIMATION & VFX INDUSTRY IN ITALY
- KEY PLAYERS IN THE INDUSTRY
- ITALIAN VIDEO GAMES MARKET SIZE & OPPORTUNITY
Animation, VFX & Games industry in France
- SIZE OF ANIMATION & VFX INDUSTRY IN FRANCE
- KEY PLAYERS IN THE INDUSTRY
- FRENCH VIDEO GAMES MARKET SIZE & OPPORTUNITY
Animation, VFX & Games industry in Spain
- SIZE OF ANIMATION & VFX INDUSTRY IN SPAIN
- KEY PLAYERS IN THE INDUSTRY
- SPANISH VIDEO GAMES MARKET SIZE & OPPORTUNITY
Animation VFX & Games industry in Denmark
- KEY PLAYERS IN THE INDUSTRY
- DANISH VIDEO GAMES MARKET SIZE & OPPORTUNITY
Animation, VFX & Games Industry in USA
Key Trends
- MARKET SIZE
- CHALLENGES
Production and Post-Production Market
- MARKET SIZE
- KEY TRENDS
Animation Value Chain in the US
Video Games Industry in the USA
- KEY TRENDS IN THE AMERICAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- AMERICAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN AMERICA
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN AMERICA
- AMERICAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN AMERICA
Key Opportunities & Strategies for American Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in the US
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN THE US
American Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Asian Animation, VFX & Games Industry
Establishment of Local Animation Industry
Early Trends in Animation Outsourcing to Asia
- ANIMATION OUTSOURCING IN CHINA
- ANIMATION OUTSOURCING IN INDIA
- ANIMATION OUTSOURCING IN SOUTH KOREA
- ANIMATION OUTSOURCING IN PHILIPPINES
- ANIMATION OUTSOURCING IN TAIWAN
- ANIMATION OUTSOURCING IN VIETNAM
Local Content Productions
Trend towards Co-Productions
- CO-PRODUCTIONS IN JAPAN
- CO-PRODUCTIONS IN CHINA
- CO-PRODUCTIONS IN KOREA
- CO-PRODUCTIONS IN INDIA
- CO-PRODUCTIONS IN TAIWAN
- CO-PRODUCTIONS IN PHILIPPINES
- CO-PRODUCTIONS IN SINGAPORE
- CO-PRODUCTIONS IN MALAYSIA
Popularity of Foreign Animation
Controversies Surrounding Foreign Animation
- PHILIPPINES
- SINGAPORE
- KOREA
- MALAYSIA
- INDONESIA
Animation in Asian Societies
- SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS MODELS
Animation Studios in Asia
Video Games Industry in Asia
- KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN ASIA
- VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE IN ASIA
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN ASIA
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN ASIA
- VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN ASIA
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN ASIA
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Video Games Industry in the Asia
Video Games Market Segments in the Asia
MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN ASIA
Animation & VFX Industry in Africa
- EGYPT
- KENYA
- ALGERIA
- SENEGAL
- ZIMBABWAE
- NIGER
- IVORY COAST
- GHANA
- CONGO
- BURKINA FASO
Animation, VFX & Games Industry in the Middle East
Emergence of the Middle Eastern Animation Industry
Key Industry Trends
- LOCAL CONTENT CREATION
Animation & VFX industry in United Arab Emirates
- GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
- INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION
Dubai's first 3D Animated Feature Film
Video Games Industry in the UAE
- KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN THE UAE
UAE's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Animation & VFX industry in Saudi Arabia
- GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
- STRATEGIES FOR INDUSTRY GROWTH
Video Games Industry in Saudi Arabia
KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Arabia's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Animation, VFX & Games Industry in Japan
Key Trends
- MARKET OVERVIEW
- COLLABORATION BETWEEN JAPANESE AND OVERSEAS STUDIOS
- OUTSOURCING TO OTHER COUNTRIES
- SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS MODELS
- CHALLENGES
Anime Exports
- OVERSEAS INFLUENCE OF ANIME
Globally Successful Japanese Animes
- THE POKEMON PHENOMENON
Japanese Anime Production Models
- PROMINENCE OF 2D
Future Trends
Animation Studios in Japan
Video Games Industry in Japan
- KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN JAPAN
- VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE IN JAPAN
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN JAPAN
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN JAPAN
- JAPANESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN JAPAN
Japan's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Animation, VFX & Games Industry in South Korea
Emergence of the Industry
Functioning of Korean Animation Studios
Changing Business Models
- GOING BEYOND SUBCONTRACTING
- INVESTMENTS BY INDUSTRIAL GROUPS
- CHANGES IN INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- SUCCESS IN OTHER COUNTRIES
- Current State of the Industry
- GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
- COLLABORATION WITH OVERSEAS PARTNERS
- KEY TRENDS
- LOCAL CONTENT
Challenges
Market Opportunity
- SIZE OF THE KOREAN ANIMATION INDUSTRY
Future Outlook
Animation Schools in Korea
Animation Studios in Korea
Video Games Industry in South Korea
- KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN KOREA
Korea's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Animation, VFX & Games Industry in Canada
Industry Drivers
- ANIMATION FUNDING
Challenges
Strategies for Animation Studios in Canada
Data on Animation Studios in Canada
Video Games Industry in Canada
- KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN CANADA
Canada's Video Games Market Size & Opportunities
Animation VFX & Games Industry in Australia
Recent Movie Trends in Australia
Industry evolution and key Animation productions Challenges
Government Support
Strategies for Animation Studios in Australia
Animation Studios in Australia
Animation Movies in Australia
Animation Schools in Australia
Profile of Animation Studios in Australia
Video Games Industry in Australia
- KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN AUSTRALIA
Australia's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Animation, VFX & Games Industry in Argentina
Key Trends
- LOCAL CONTENT
Animation Studios in Argentina
Argentina's first 3D Animated Feature Film
Government Support
Industry Drivers
Challenges
Industry Opportunities
Strategies for Animation Studios in Argentina
Data on Animation Studios in Argentina
Video Games Industry in Argentina
- KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN ARGENTINA
Argentina's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Animation VFX & Games Industry in Brazil
Key Trends
- LOCAL CONTENT
Animation Studios in Brazil
Brazil's first CGI Animated Feature Film
Brazil's first TV animation series
Government Support
Industry Drivers
Challenges
Industry Opportunities
Strategies for Animation Studios in Brazil
Data on Animation Studios in Brazil
Video Games Industry in Brazil
- KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN BRAZIL
Brazil's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Animation, VFX & Games Industry in Colombia
Animation Studios in Colombia
Key Trends
Industry Drivers
Challenges
Industry Opportunities
Strategies for Animation Studios in Colombia
Data on Animation Studios in Colombia
Video Games Industry in Colombia
- KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN COLOMBIA
Colombia's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Animation, VFX & Games Industry in South Africa
Key Trends
Animation Studios in South Africa
South Africa's first Animated Feature Film
South Africa's successful 3D Feature Film
Government Support
Industry Drivers
Challenges
Industry Opportunities
Strategies for Animation Studios in South Africa
Data on Animation Studios in South Africa
Video Games Industry in South Africa
- KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN SOUTH AFRICA
South Africa's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Animation & VFX Industry in Mexico
Key Trends
- LOCAL CONTENT
Recent Movie Trends in Mexico
Animation Studios in Mexico
Animation Schools in Mexico
Mexico's 3D Animated Feature Films
Government Support
Challenges
Industry Opportunities
Industry Drivers
Strategies for Animation Studios in Mexico
Data on Animation Studios in Mexico
Video Games Industry in Mexico
- KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN MEXICO
Mexico's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jr3mn8/global_animation?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Multimedia, Gaming, Animation Software
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.