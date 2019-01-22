India Air Conditioner Market 2014-2024F

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Air Conditioner Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast by Types, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India Air Conditioner Market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2018-2024.



Growing number of middle-class households and rising buying power would continue to accelerate the demand for room split air conditioners (ACs) in India. Increasing office and retail spaces in the country along with booming tourism and hospitality sectors are also contributing in the healthy growth of the Indian air conditioner market.



India Air Conditioner Market is high competitive and fragmented with presence of domestic, international and unorganized market participants. The market is broadly divided into seven segments, within that split air conditioner segment dominates the market and would continue to lead throughout the forecast period. The demand for these air conditioners are primarily growing in the residential market. The VRF/VRV segment is also gaining popularity in the market. In India, the Northern region has captured major share in the overall air conditioner market followed by the Southern and Western region.



The report thoroughly covers the India Air conditioner Market by types, by applications and by regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Historical & Forecast data of Global air conditioner Market for the Period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of India Air Conditioner Market Revenue for the Period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of India Window AC Market Revenue & Volume for the Period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of India Split AC Market Revenue & Volume for the Period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of India Ducted AC Market Revenue & Volume for the Period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of India Package AC Market Revenue & Volume for the Period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of India Floor Standing AC Market Revenue & Volume for the Period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of India Cassette AC Market Revenue & Volume for the Period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of India Centralized AC Market Revenue for the Period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of India air conditioner Application Market Revenue for the period 2014-2024F.

Historical & Forecast data of India air conditioner Region Market Revenue for the period 2014-2024F.

Market Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends and Developments

Players Market Share.

Company Profiles.

Strategic Recommendations.

Markets Covered:



The report provides detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Types:

Window AC

Split AC

Floor Standing

Cassette AC

Packaged

Ducted/Ceiling Concealed

Centralized Chiller VRF/VRV AHU/FCU



By Applications:

Residential

Commercial Buildings & Retail

Government & Transportation

Hospitality

Others (Educational Building, Healthcare, Telecom, Manufacturing units etc.)

By Regions:

Northern

Eastern

Western

Southern

Companies Mentioned



Blue Star Limited

Carrier Midea India Private Limited

Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd.

Havells India Limited (Lloyd)

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric India Private Limited

Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

Samsung India Electronics Ltd

Voltas Limited

