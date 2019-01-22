China Levofloxacin Investigation Market Report 2018-2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investigation Report on China's Levofloxacin Market, 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The antibacterial drug segment is the largest and most profitable segment of the global pharmaceuticals market. As antibacterial drugs that develop rapidly in recent years, quinolones are receiving more and more attention from all over the world. As a laevo isomer of Ofloxacin, Levofloxacin has the same antibacterial spectrum, double antibacterial effect, and lower toxicity. Currently, fluoroquinolones are second only to cephalosporins and penicillins on the antibacterial market. Levofloxacin, a third-generation fluoroquinolone, was developed by Daiichi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (merged with Sankyo Co., Ltd. into "Daiichi Sankyo" in 2005) and first marketed in Japan in 1994.



In 1995, Levofloxacin APIs and tablets manufactured by Daiichi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. were admitted to the Chinese market. After that, Daiichi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. established its Chinese subsidiary Daiichi Sankyo Pharmaceutical (Beijing) Co., Ltd. with an investment of USD 50 million. The subsidiary produces Levofloxacin preparations in China with the APIs from its parent company. The Levofloxacin tablets produced in China were launched in 1996 under the trade name Cravit. At that time, the retail price was about 7 CNY/tablet. Effective and inexpensive, Cravit saw its sales value rising on the Chinese market. Later, some Chinese companies developed generic Levofloxacin, and extended the dosage forms from tablets to injections, capsules, gels, etc.

According to market research, in 1998 when it had been launched in China for over one year, Levofloxacin became one of the top 100 drugs by sales value, and then showed an upward trend. The sales value of Levofloxacin declined from 2016 to 2017 after it reached CNY 1.23 billion in 2015. In 2017, China's Levofloxacin market was dominated by Daiichi Sankyo Pharmaceutical (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd., China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd. Xinchang Pharmaceutical Factory. By sales value, Daiichi Sankyo Pharmaceutical (Beijing) Co., Ltd. captured a market share of 29.1%. The injections, tablets, and eye drops accounted for about 63%, 20% and 13.7% respectively of China's Levofloxacin market. The other dosage forms had a small market share.

As environmental pollution and population aging intensify in China, there will be higher incidences of the main indications for Levofloxacin, for example, respiratory infection, urinary infection and intestinal infection. It is expected that China's Levofloxacin market will still have some growth potential from 2018 to 2022.

Topics Covered:

Development environment of Levofloxacin in China

Market size of Levofloxacin in China

Competitive landscape of China's Levofloxacin market

Prices of Levofloxacin in China

Prospect of China's Levofloxacin market from 2018 to 2022

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Levofloxacin

1.1 Indications for Levofloxacin

1.2 Development of Levofloxacin in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Levofloxacin in China



2 Sales of Levofloxacin in China, 2013-2017

2.1 Sales Value of Levofloxacin

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Levofloxacin

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Levofloxacin by Dosage Form in China, 2013-2017

2.3.1 Tablets

2.3.2 Capsules

2.3.3 Injections

2.3.4 Eye Drops

2.3.5 Ear Drops

2.3.6 Gels



3 Analysis On Major Levofloxacin Manufacturers in China, 2013-2017

3.1 Analysis on Market Share of Major Levofloxacin Manufacturers

3.1.1 Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Market Share by Sales Volume

3.2 Daiichi Sankyo Pharmaceutical (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of Daiichi Sankyo Pharmaceutical (Beijing) Co., Ltd.'s Levofloxacin in China

3.3 Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.'s Levofloxacin in China

3.4 Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd. Xinchang Pharmaceutical Factory

3.5 Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.6 China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



4 Prices of Levofloxacin in China, 2017-2018

4.1 Daiichi Sankyo Pharmaceutical (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (Cravit)

4.2 Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (Zuoke)

4.3 Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd. Xinchang Pharmaceutical Factory (Lailixin)

4.4 Santen (Cravit)

4.5 China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Lifuxing)



5 Prospects of China's Levofloxacin Market, 2018-2022

5.1 Analysis on Factors Influencing China's Levofloxacin Market

5.1.1 Favorable Factors

5.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

5.1 Forecast on Market Size

5.2 Forecast on Market Trend



Companies Mentioned



China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Pharmaceutical (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (Cravit)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Xinchang Pharmaceutical Factory

Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (Zuoke)

Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd. Xinchang Pharmaceutical Factory (Lailixin)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r7gjsd/china?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Respiratory Drugs, Infectious Diseases Drugs, Antibiotics, Urological Disorders Drugs, Bronchitis Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.