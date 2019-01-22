Global Internet of Things (IoT) Integration Market Forecast to 2024: Market is Expected to Rise with a CAGR of Approx 35%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Internet of Things (IoT) Integration Market-Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global IoT integration market is expected to rise with a CAGR of about 35% during the forecast period 2017-2024.



The benefits of IoT integration includes reduced implementation risks and costs and it also shortens time to market for IoT based products. This is contributing to the growth of the global IoT integration market during the forecast period. However, data security and privacy and lack of standards are the factors restraining the growth of the global IoT integration market during the forecast period.



Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue for the Internet of Things integration market in 2017 and the region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The dominance of the region is witnessed due to the presence of major sustainable and well established economies who invest in Research and Development activities, hence contributing to the development of new technologies.



Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for Internet of Things integration market during the forecast period owing to technological developments in the field of information and technology.



The growth in global IoT integration market is also influenced by the presence of major players such as Capgenini (France), Cognizant (U.S.), Allerin (U.S.), Pithomas (Malaysia), Softdel (U.S.), etc. The major market players adopt strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product launch, partnerships to gain competitive advantage.



Global Internet of Things integration market report covers segmentation analysis of service, organization size and applications. The services in Internet of Things integration include advisory services, application management services, database and block storage management services, device and platform management services, infrastructure and workload management services, network protocol management services, service provisioning and directory management services, system design and architecture services, testing services and third party API management services.



System design and architecture services are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to improved system performance. Organization size segment of Internet of Things integration market is divided as large enterprises and small & medium enterprise.



Furthermore, the applications of Internet of Things integration include energy and utilities, industrial manufacturing and automation, smart building and home automation, smart healthcare, smart retail, and smart transportation, logistics & telematics.



Smart building and home automation is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of IoT solutions and services. IoT enabled smart buildings offer advanced features such as in building device mobility, indoor activities automation, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global IoT Integration Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.5.1. Top 5 Findings

2.5.2. Top 5 Opportunity Markets

2.5.3. Top 5 Companies

2.5.4. Top 3 Competitive Strategies

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.7.1. Investment Vs. Adoption Model

2.7.2. 360-Degree Industry Analysis

2.7.3. Porters 5 Force Model

2.7.4. See-Saw Analysis

2.7.5. Consumer Analysis And Key Buying Criteria

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Need For Data Consistency

3.1.2. Growth Of BYOD And Remote Workplace Management

3.1.3. Increased Traction For Risk Mitigation

3.1.4. Maturing Partner Agreements Of IoT Vendors

3.1.5. Proliferation Of IoT

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Data Security And Privacy Concerns

3.2.2. Lack Of Standards For Interconnectivity And Interoperability

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Rise In Adoption Of IPaaS

3.3.2. API Approach For Integration

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Lack Of Synchronized And Uniform Revenue



4. Iot Integration Market By Service

4.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.5. Market Segmentation

4.5.1. Global Advisory Services Market

4.5.2. Global Application Management Service Market

4.5.3. Global Database And Block Storage Management Service Market

4.5.4. Global Device And Platform Management Services Market

4.5.5. Global Infrastructure And Workload Management Services Market

4.5.6. Global Network Protocol Management Services Market

4.5.7. Global Service Provisioning And Directory Management Services Market

4.5.8. Global System Design And Architecture Services Market

4.5.9. Global Testing Services Market

4.5.10. Global Third Party Api Management Services Market



5. IoT Integration Market By Organization Size

5.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.5. Market Segmentation

5.5.1. Global Large Enterprises Market

5.5.2. Global Small And Medium Enterprise Market



6. IoT Integration Market By End User

6.1. Market Definition And Scope

6.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.4. Opportunity Matrix

6.5. Market Segmentation

6.5.1. Global Energy And Utilities Market

6.5.2. Global Industrial Manufacturing And Automation Market

6.5.3. Global Smart Building And Home Automation Market

6.5.4. Global Smart Healthcare Market

6.5.5. Global Smart Retail Market

6.5.6. Global Smart Transportation, Logistics And Telematics Market



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Strategies

7.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisition

7.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

7.1.3. List Of Product Launches

7.1.4. List Of Partnerships



8. Geographical Analysis

8.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

8.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

8.3. Opportunity Matrix

8.4. Global IoT Integration Market By Region 2015-2024 ($ Million)



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Cognizant (U.S.)

9.2. Infosys (India)

9.3. Hcl Technologies (India)

9.4. Capgenini (France)

9.5. Allerin (U.S.)

9.6. Meshed (Australia)

9.7. Pithomas (Malaysia)

9.8. Softdel (U.S.)

9.9. Mulesoft (U.S.)

9.10. Intel Corporation (U.S.)

9.11. Atos SE (France)

9.12. Tibbo Systems (Taiwan)

9.13. TCS (India)

9.14. Smartbear Sotware (U.S.)

9.15. Ayla Networks (U.S.)



