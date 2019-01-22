Global 3D Printing Market Outlook 2016-2026: Market is Expected to Grow from $9.26 Billion in 2017 to Reach $62.72 Billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global 3D printing market is expected to grow from $9.26 billion in 2017 to reach $62.72 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 23.7%



High rate of accuracy, efficient use of raw materials and ability to make customized goods are some of factors propelling the market growth. However, insufficient deployment partner assistance and shortage of trained manpower are factors hampering the market.



3D printing is a method of making 3 dimensional hard substances from a digital file. In an additive procedure an object is made by laying down successive layers of material until the object is shaped. Each of these layers can be seen as a thinly sliced flat cross-section of the eventual object. It enables to create functional shapes using less substance than traditional producing process.



By technology, Fused deposition modeling (FDM) section is the important shareholding section and dominates the 3D printing market in terms of value shipment. This is the sign of rising demand for FDM printers for both individual and commercial use. Depending on geography, Asia-Pacific area is predicted to be the growing market for 3D printing. The development in 3D printing market is expected to take place owing to the increasing applications of additive manufacturing in healthcare, automobile and consumer industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global 3D Printing Market, By Process

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Vat Photopolymerization

5.3 Powder Bed Fusion

5.4 Material Extrusion

5.5 Binder Jetting

5.6 Direct Energy Deposition

5.7 Material Jetting

5.8 Sheet Lamination



6 Global 3D Printing Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Material

6.2.1 Metal

6.2.1.1 Gold

6.2.1.2 Silver

6.2.1.3 Steel

6.2.1.4 Aluminum

6.2.1.5 Graphene

6.2.1.6 Titanium

6.2.1.7 Other Metals

6.2.2 Ceramic

6.2.2.1 Quartz

6.2.2.2 Glass

6.2.2.3 Silica

6.2.2.4 Other Ceramic

6.2.3 Polymers

6.2.3.1 Photopolymers

6.2.3.2 Thermoplastics

6.2.3.2.1 Nylon

6.2.3.2.2 Polylatic Acid (PLA)

6.2.3.2.3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

6.2.3.2.4 Other Thermoplastics

6.2.3.2.4.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

6.2.3.2.4.2 Polypropylene

6.2.3.2.4.3 Polycarbonate

6.2.4 Bendlay

6.2.5 Other Materials

6.2.5.1 Biocompatible Material

6.2.5.2 Wax

6.2.5.3 Laywood

6.2.5.4 Paper

6.3 Form

6.3.1 Liquid

6.3.2 Filament

6.3.3 Powder

6.4 Service

6.4.1 After sales services

6.4.1.1 Obsolete parts

6.4.1.2 Maintenance

6.4.1.3 Services

6.4.2 Custom design and manufacturing

6.5 Software

6.5.1 Scanning

6.5.2 Design

6.5.3 Inspection

6.5.4 Printing

6.6 Printer

6.6.1 Industrial

6.6.2 Desktop



7 Global 3D Printing Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

7.3 Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

7.4 Digital Light Processing (DLP)

7.5 Stereolithography (SLA)

7.6 Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

7.7 Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

7.8 Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

7.9 Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

7.10 Other Technologies

7.10.1 MultiJet Printing

7.10.2 ColorJet Printing

7.10.3 Polyjet Printing

7.10.4 Inkjet Printing

7.10.5 Plasticjet Printing

7.10.6 Vacuum Casting



8 Global 3D Printing Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Functional Part Manufacturing

8.3 Prototyping

8.4 Tooling

8.5 Supply chain improvement

8.6 Product development

8.7 Innovation

8.8 Cost reduction

8.9 Efficiency increment

8.10 Other Applications



9 Global 3D Printing Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Food and Culinary

9.3 Automotive

9.4 Jewelry, Art & Fashion

9.5 Aerospace and Defense

9.6 Printed Electronics

9.7 Healthcare

9.8 Energy

9.9 Architecture and Construction

9.10 Engineering

9.11 Consumer Products

9.12 Education

9.13 Industrial

9.14 Other End Users



10 Global 3D Printing Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 3D Systems Corporation

12.2 ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.

12.3 Arcam Group

12.4 Beijing Tiertime Technology Co., Ltd.

12.5 Carbon, Inc.

12.6 Concept Laser GmbH

12.7 Cookson Precious Metals Limited.

12.8 Electro Optical Systems (EOS) GmbH

12.9 Envisiontec GmbH

12.10 Groupe Gorg

12.11 Hgans AB

12.12 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

12.13 Markforged, Inc.

12.14 Materialise NV

12.15 MCOR Technologies Ltd.

12.16 Nano Dimension Ltd.

12.17 Optomec Inc.

12.18 Proto Labs, Inc.

12.19 Renishaw PLC.

12.20 SLM Solutions Group AG.

12.21 Stratasys Ltd.

12.22 Taulman 3D, LLC

12.23 The Exone Company

12.24 Ultimaker BV

12.25 Voxeljet AG



