PIQO, The World’s Most Powerful 1080p Pocket Projector, Smashes Expectations with $1,000,000+ Raised on Indiegogo

The powerful all-in-one pocket entertainment system breached 10,000% of its funding goal and is still going strong with only a few days left in the campaign

After spending months working with some of the most talented audio-visual engineers on the planet, we’re really thrilled that the public is as excited about this project as we are” — PIQO

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PIQO is an industry-topping portable projector that puts the computing power of an iPhone X, the sound quality of Bose, and the crystal-clear picture of an LED TV in your pocket. PIQO has blown past over USD$1,000,000 in funding on the popular crowdfunding site, Indiegogo, with over 3,000 backers supporting the campaign.

Considering that the initial funding goal was just $10,000, the current enthusiasm has all but shattered the expectations of the founders and the industry alike. It’s safe to say that PIQO is one of the most successful campaigns on Indiegogo—a campaign which has yet to conclude. Early-bird special pricing is still available for a few more days on Indiegogo for those who want to take advantage of the incredible 50% discount.

PIQO is set to revolutionize portable entertainment by combining all the features of a modern entertainment system in a pocket-sized projector. Measuring just 2 inches tall and wide, this tiny cube is able to project any media at up to 240” in pristine 1080p HD. Via Bluetooth or WiFi, users can pair seamlessly with all of their devices—computers, mobile devices, gaming systems and more—to watch, game, stream, work or chat on any surface.

With its industry topping battery that promises hours of video and up to 50 hours of audio playback on just one charge as well as its HiFi speaker designed by renowned sound engineers, PIQO is truly 100% portable. There’s no need to lug around gear or accessories. As PIQO also comes with 16 GB of internal storage, users won’t even need an internet connection to enjoy hours of music and video.

An entertainment system wouldn’t be complete without the entertainment. Users can download their favorite apps directly to PIQO from the Google Play store or upload content using a USB drive. Upon turning it on, it’s simple to choose between apps, downloads, external media and more using its intuitive touchscreen. Videos can even be downloaded directly from apps like Netflix and YouTube for offline viewing.

“After spending months working with some of the most talented audio-visual engineers on the planet, we’re really thrilled that the public is as excited about this project as we are” said a PIQO spokesperson. He continued: “As funding continues on Indiegogo, we’re putting our heads together again to bring further perks and features to our backers.”

Other groundbreaking aspects of the PIQO projector include:

• Fast battery charge: Just a 15-minute charge provides enough power for one hour of video playback.

• Keystone angle correction: Users on the go will love this feature that automatically adjusts the projection angle using advanced internal gravity sensors. This means PIQO can be placed on uneven surfaces without distorting the picture or affecting image quality.

• Universal compatibility: PIQO supports all devices and operating systems.

About PIQO Projector

PIQO is the brainchild of a group of leading audio-visual engineers who sought to merge the power of a modern mobile device with the quality of a home entertainment system. After months of research and development and countless prototypes, the founders finally succeeded in producing the world’s most powerful pocket projector—PIQO. Measuring just 2 inches around and weighing less than 8oz., PIQO truly is a complete entertainment system that fits in the palm of your hand.

For more information about the PIQO Projector (and an opportunity to take advantage of the few remaining days of early-bird pricing), visit www.piqoprojector.com.

To claim an early-bird offer from the Indiegogo campaign, visit: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/piqo-world-s-most-powerful-1080p-pocket-projector/

