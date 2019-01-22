Forbes ReelTime Media ReelTime In Front Of View, Really Twins Baristas Spread Really Twins Singing

ReelTime was featured at Forbes.com highlighting Baristas Super Bowl ads for its White Coffee Fulfilled by Partner Amazon made possible by ReelTime Media.

ReelTime Media (OTCMKTS:RLTR)

ReelTimes' new media capabilities have had an immediate impact on our ability to promote our own products and shows, and makes trackable targeted advertising to other companies possible as well.” — Barry Henthorn

KENMORE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com was featured at Forbes.com on Jan. 20th, 2019 highlighting Baristas Super Bowl ads for its White Coffee Fulfilled by Partner Amazon made possible by ReelTime Media.In an article by Forbes contributing author Beth Kaiserman who is known for covering alternative wellness innovations, focusing on CBD and dairy, https://www.forbes.com/sites/bethkaiserman/2019/01/20/super-bowl-cbd-coffee-2019/#29fa9f775a55 it stated that ads at Super Bowl LII will feature Baristas bestselling White Coffee.The ads for Baristas White Coffee compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system fulfilled by partner Amazon were purchased from digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. The special set of ads will run throughout the day in and around the stadium before, during, and after the game promoting national Brand Baristas Coffee Company.The ads will also include a special offer to send a 120-character message to Maroon 5, the halftime show headliner, via a digital platform, attendees can access on their phones,However, due to challenges still facing cannabis products, ReelTime Media was not able to clear the running of Baristas EnrichaRoast CBD coffee adds. At ReelTimes suggestion, Baristas turned to Canna Broadcast Media (OTCPK:CBMJ) www.cannabroadcastmedia.com that specializes in getting cannabis companies access to mainstream media for their CBD ads.Barry Henthorn ReelTimes CEO stated: “ReelTime Medias new media capabilities have had an immediate impact on our ability to not only promote our own products and shows, but has allowed us to make possible trackable targeted advertising far beyond what was possible in the past to other companies as well. I personally drink Baristas White Coffee on a daily basis and truly love the nutty flavor and the kick it brings.”The game is scheduled to be played on February 3, 2019 and is the 53rd Super Bowl and the 49th modern-era National Football League championship game. It will decide the league champion for the 2018 NFL season. The NFL has confirmed that Maroon 5 will be the headliner during the halftime show and will be joined by Travis Scott and Big Boi. In addition, Baristas will be advertising not only its bestselling White Coffee fulfilled by Amazon www.trywhitecoffee.com but also its new EnrichaRoast CBD Coffee www.baristas.tv which uses a proprietary technology introducing CBD to the beans after they are roasted.Baristas has already been featured on NFL Monday Night and Thursday Night Football, but not for its CBD coffee although CBD ads are expected to happen in the future.About Forbes: Forbes is an American business magazine. Published bi-weekly, it features original articles on finance, industry, investing, and marketing topics. Forbes also reports on related subjects such as technology, communications, science, politics, and law. Its headquarters is located in Jersey City, New Jersey. Primary competitors in the national business magazine category include Fortune and Bloomberg Businessweek. The magazine is well known for its lists and rankings, including of the richest Americans (the Forbes 400), of the world's top companies (the Forbes Global 2000), and The World’s Billionaires. The motto of Forbes magazine is "The Capitalist Tool". Its chair and editor-in-chief is Steve Forbes, and its CEO is Mike Federle. It was sold to a Hong Kong-based investment group, Integrated Whale Media Investments.About ReelTime Media: ReelTime Rentals, Inc. DBA ReelTime Media www.reeltime.com is a publicly traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book “It Was Always Me – Edwards Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time Which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com

Super Bowl Preview ad



