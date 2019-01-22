Forbes Features Baristas Coffee Super Bowl Ads In Stadium, First Time CBD Ads at The Super Bowl, Connects Maroon 5 Fans

Forbes Baristas Enricharoast CBD Bag x4 Front Montgomery NFL Baristas Product Spread Baristas White K-cup

Baristas Coffee Company was featured at Forbes.com highlighting Baristas Super Bowl ads for its “EnrichaRoast CBD” and bestselling White Coffee on Jan. 20th

Baristas Coffee Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI)

We are thrilled to be able to have such great partners all of whom have contributed to this historic event in advertising history.” — Barry Henthorn

KENMORE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCPK:BCCI) was featured at Forbes .com highlighting Baristas Super Bowl ads for its “EnrichaRoast CBD” and bestselling White Coffee on Jan. 20th, 2019.In an article by Forbes contributing author Beth Kaiserman who is known for covering alternative wellness innovations, focusing on CBD and dairy, https://www.forbes.com/sites/bethkaiserman/2019/01/20/super-bowl-cbd-coffee-2019/#29fa9f775a55 it stated that Super Bowl LII will feature Baristas EnrichaRoast CBD Coffee ads at the stadium. Marking the first time CBD ads are shown at the Super Bowl. The special set of ads will run throughout the day in and around the stadium before, during, and after the game promoting national Brand Baristas Coffee Company’s CBD coffee.The article describes the connection to Maroon 5 being provided by Baristas allowing fans to message the band, delves into just how this historic advertising event was made possible, and profiles Baristas partner Flower Power Coffee, and the proprietary process that sets this product ahead of any other coffee.Baristas bestselling white coffee compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system fulfilled by partner Amazon had already been set to run, fulfilled by digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. However, due to challenges still facing cannabis products, ReelTime Media was not able to clear the running of the CBD adds. At ReelTimes suggestion, Baristas turned to Canna Broadcast Media (OTCPK:CBMJ) www.cannabroadcastmedia.com that specializes in getting cannabis companies access to mainstream media. The deal was done within an hour of the signing of the farm bill.The game is scheduled to be played on February 3, 2019, and is the 53rd Super Bowl and the 49th modern-era National Football League championship game. It will decide the league champion for the 2018 NFL season. The NFL has confirmed that Maroon 5 will be the headliner during the halftime show and will be joined by Travis Scott and Big Boi. In addition, Baristas will be advertising not only its bestselling White Coffee fulfilled by Amazon www.trywhitecoffee.com but also its' new EnrichaRoast CBD Coffee www.baristas.tv which uses a proprietary technology introducing CBD to the beans after they are roasted.Barry Henthorn CEO stated: “Forbes has always been at the forefront of reporting technologies that shape business, providing tools to capitalize, and covering trends that define our future. It is always a privilege being covered in Forbes, and we are thrilled to be able to have such great partners all of whom have contributed to this historic event in advertising history.”Baristas has already been featured on NFL Monday Night and Thursday Night Football, but not for its CBD coffee although CBD ads are expected to happen in the future. But (any way you look at it)a CBD product on the major stage of the Super Bowl is a huge win for the cannabis industry.About Forbes: Forbes is an American business magazine. Published bi-weekly, it features original articles on finance, industry, investing, and marketing topics. Forbes also reports on related subjects such as technology, communications, science, politics, and law. Its headquarters is located in Jersey City, New Jersey. Primary competitors in the national business magazine category include Fortune and Bloomberg Businessweek. The magazine is well known for its lists and rankings, including of the richest Americans (the Forbes 400), of the world's top companies (the Forbes Global 2000), and The World’s Billionaires. The motto of Forbes magazine is "The Capitalist Tool". Its chair and editor-in-chief is Steve Forbes, and its CEO is Mike Federle. It was sold to a Hong Kong-based investment group, Integrated Whale Media InvestmentsAbout Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of “Grounded in Seattle” the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with kathy ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, and other notable media.

Baristas Coffee With kathy ireland



