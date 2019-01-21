MLIVE: GM workers protest plant closures outside Detroit auto show charity gala
DETROIT — While auto industry insiders hobnobbed at the Cobo Center during an exclusive, black tie preview of the North American International Auto Show on Friday, GM workers and activists with little to celebrate protested outside.
UAW members, environmental activists and some elected officials rallied in multiple demonstrations against the planned closure of GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant and other U.S. factories.
