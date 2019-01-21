DETROIT NEWS: UAW workers rally downtown to urge auto execs to ‘invest in us’
Detroit — Hundreds of United Auto Workers members impacted by impending idling of General Motors plants gathered outside a black tie event at Cobo Center Friday to demand automotive executives “invest in us.”
Chanting and carrying signs as they led a candlelight procession from Hart Plaza to the site of the North American International Auto Show Charity Preview, demonstrators aimed to highlight the automaker’s decision to idle several Michigan, Maryland and Ohio plants.
