FXDD Empowers Traders Through Comprehensive Trading Platforms

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FXDD is an industry leader in international online trading thanks to flexible trading options, thorough market research, multi-asset offerings, and a user-friendly software design. Forex retail traders and other institutional liquidity seekers are at a unique advantage because of the exclusive tools and resources available through FXDD.Among other beneficial features, industry-leading FXDD software gives its users a range of tools and access to many international markets to trade in. FXDD provides a comprehensive lineup of manual and automated trading platforms and a variety of features that match almost any trading style preference. On-the-go accessibility through the smartphone app allows FXDD users to stay updated on fluctuating trends, market analysis, and the status of their investments.Forex traders, retail and institutional alike, looking for variety and choice find plenty of trading opportunities in the powerful FXDD trading software that outmatches the competition by far. FXDD various online and desktop based platforms equips traders with over 60 forex pairs and access to leading platforms such as the world-famous MetaTrader series.MetaTrader 4MetaTrader 4 (or MT4) was released in 2005 and FXDD was one of the pioneering global brokers to adopt the vertisle platform. throughout 14 years FXDD have on boarded over 200k clients on the MT4 platform and executed millions of trades via its proprietary bridge technology that linked the MT4 platform to the deep pools of liquidity offered by FXDD to its clients. MT4 is known today as the industry leader in forex trade and a must-have for brokers. Access to the robust software is provided exclusively through clients such as FXDD that harness advanced trading tools.MT4 has developed an esteemed international reputation for its comprehensive charting and variety of trader resources. Both manual and automated traders alike benefit from the unique capability and tools within MetaTrader 4, making it a global standard for success. The FXDD team spent 15 years optimizing and updating their MetaTrader 4 system, ensuring users will benefit from only the most sophisticated trading resources available.MetaTrader 5Though the name suggests that Metatrader 5 (MT5) could be an improved version of Metatrader 4, it wasn’t designed to be an enhanced product or intended to target the same market. MT5 optimizes multi-asset trading through the help of graphical charting tools, a variety of pending orders, and an updated strategy tester.The latest version, available through FXDD, comes with unique features such as mobile trading, a built-in marketplace, improved charting tools and other state-of-the-art components. FXDD was even named “Best MT5 Broker” from 2015 to 2017, proving industry leadership in foreign exchange.Apart from the advantages of MetaTrader 4 and 5, FXDD software provides other powerful resources to fortify investments in international trade. Users are free to trade worry-free with the help of an extensive knowledge base of global markets and an international network of trusted sources. This allows novices to trade like seasoned professionals and increases the likelihood of return for all brokers. Market data, reports, and projections are compiled within the program so users are always equipped to make educated investments.Web Trader FXDD decision to adopt the MT4/MT5 platform didn’t stop it from developing its own proprietary trading platform called Web Trader. leveraging over 15 years experience in the financial technology field, FXDD through its technology affailite company, Forexware, have developed a world class web-based trading platform. it is packed with unique features and powerful charting tools as well as having access to the same deep liquidity pools offered by FXDD Tier 1 banks.With over 15 years of experience in international markets––and with leaders like the renowned Joseph Botkier at the helm––the professional team behind FXDD has created an efficient platform that ensures broker success.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.