Shaw Introduces 100 Mbps Symmetrical Private Data Connections for Businesses of All Sizes With Ethernet Over DOCSIS

Next generation Ethernet over DOCSIS technology leverages the power of Shaw’s extensive network to offer the fastest broadly-available symmetrical speeds to more businesses than any cable provider in North America

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Business today announced that it can now deliver up to 100 megabits-per-second (Mbps) symmetrical private data connections to over 300,000 business locations across Western Canada with next generation Ethernet over DOCSIS (EoD) technology.



/EIN News/ -- Shaw Business customers can now leverage EoD technology to connect their sites and branch locations together with an easy-to-manage, end-to-end private network connection. EoD takes advantage of Shaw’s broadly available network to provide a compelling single vendor solution that appeals to businesses across multiple verticals and can be easily paired with Shaw’s robust fibre-based Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) solution.

“For two decades Shaw has been a trailblazer for network connectivity across Western Canada, and we know that businesses of all sizes increasingly need faster, scalable and more flexible solutions to fuel their operations,” said Katherine Emberly, President, Business, Brand and Communications, Shaw. “Our next generation Ethernet over DOCSIS solution reinforces the power and future potential of Shaw's network technology to give Shaw Business customers the efficient, secure and reliable industry-leading connectivity they need today and in the future.”

Shaw Business’ enhanced EoD solution is integrated into a convenient single-box deployment using Shaw’s DOCSIS 3.1 modem, which allows for easier installation and superior performance over other multi-box options. This new EoD service has been built from the ground up with fully-automated provisioning, which will significantly reduce fulfillment time and allow customers to self-install more easily.

By combining Shaw’s broad-reaching DOCSIS architecture with the power of our fibre infrastructure, Shaw is now able to connect more businesses to 100 Mbps symmetrical services than ever before, while offering the fastest broadly-available symmetrical speeds of any cable provider in North America. Shaw’s existing fibre network is one of the largest in North America, with over 1.4 million kilometres of fibre distributed across 11,000 route kilometres throughout Canada and the U.S.

Ethernet over DOCSIS is available to business customers beginning today, with 100 Mbps symmetrical speeds available in most business areas.

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

