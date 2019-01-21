The Nairobi Summit to advance the implementation of the International Conference on Population and Development Programme of Action

The Government of the Republic of Kenya and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) today announced the convening of a high-level conference to advance the implementation of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) Programme of Action. The Nairobi Summit on ICPD25: Accelerating the promise will be held in Nairobi, Kenya, from 13-15 November, 2019.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the ground breaking International Conference on Population and Development, which took place in Cairo in 1994. During the conference, leaders articulated a bold vision regarding the relationships between population, development and individual well-being. Its Programme of Action, adopted by 179 countries, recognized that reproductive health, as well as women's empowerment and gender equality, are the pathway to sustainable development.

The Nairobi Summit on ICPD25: Accelerating the promise will offer an inclusive platform, bringing together governments, UN agencies, civil society, private sector organizations, women’s groups and youth networks to discuss and agree on actions to accelerate the implementation of the ICPD Programme of Action, which is critical to achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Ambassador Lazarus Ombai Amayo, the Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations, said, “Kenya is committed to the full implementation of the principles and goals of the ICPD Programme of Action. We look forward to working with UNFPA, UN Member States and other partners on this important event that will celebrate the significant achievements of the ICPD Agenda and further promote the global development agenda.”

“As we celebrate the remarkable progress we have made in advancing the health and rights of women, we must redouble our efforts to reach those who have not yet benefited from the promise of the ICPD,” said Dr. Natalia Kanem, UNFPA Executive Director. “The Nairobi Summit will help us rally a broad coalition of stakeholders to protect the gains made and advance the ICPD agenda to ensure that no one is left behind.”



