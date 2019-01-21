Route1 Expands Ultra-Secure Mobile Workforce Solution with MobiKEY Support for DISA’s Purebred

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route1 Inc . (OTCQB: ROIUF and TSXV: ROI) (the “Company” or “Route1”), North America's most advanced provider of industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions, today announced the release of MobiKEY for iOS v. 5.4.51 with support for the U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Information Systems Agency’s (“DISA”) Purebred technology.



MobiKEY is a complete desktop, secure remote access technology that integrates multi-factor authentication and identity management in a mobile computing environment. What differentiates MobiKEY from other remote access technologies is that:

the technology provides smart card-based multi-factor authentication; fully integrating with PIV and CAC cards

your data stays within your enterprise’s network perimeter; no risk of data leakage

MobiKEY is not a browser-based technology; therefore, not vulnerable to Man-in-the-Browser attack vectors

the technology is not a VPN; no open inbound ports mitigating the risk of penetration attacks

MobiKEY does not create external nodes on your network; mitigates the risk of malware introduction

the technology is built with security as its first priority.

The MobiKEY Advantage when using DISA’s Purebred

By using MobiKEY for iOS v. 5.4.51, the end user will be able to use their mobile device to access the applications that are on their desktop device the same way that they are today and the user will be able to use the derived credentials present on the mobile device without the need of a common access card (“CAC”) and a card reader; the same functionality as using a CAC with a desktop. By using MobiKEY for IOS v. 5.4.51, the DoD will not need to rewrite desktop applications that they use, an obvious advantage over other approaches to implementing Purebred.

The MobiKEY technology has an Authority to Operate (“ATO”) with each of the U.S. Department of Defense, Joint Service Provider, the U.S. Department of the Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps. and the U.S. Department of the Interior’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Derived Credentials are intended as a replacement for a CAC when the end user is employing a mobile device to perform their day-to-day tasks. Purebred is the implementation of Derived Credentials provided by DISA.

Purebred is a key management server and set of applications for mobile devices. It aims to facilitate separating key management from device management so that key management maintains its affinity with the public key infrastructure (“PKI”) and is consistent across the U.S. Department of Defense enterprise, and device management can vary with each operational scenario.

Purebred was developed by DISA PKI Engineering to provide a secure, scalable method of distributing software certificates for DoD PKI subscribers’ use on commercial mobile devices. The system first establishes trust in device certificates used to encrypt configuration data bound for a device, then permits a subscriber to demonstrate possession and usage of their common access card to generate two new derived credentials and recover existing email encryption keys.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1, operating under the trade name GroupMobile, is North America's most advanced provider of industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions. The Company helps all manner of organizations, from government and military to private sector, to make intelligent use of devices and data for immediate process improvements while maintaining the highest level of cyber security. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

Chief Executive Officer, Route1 Inc.

+1 416 814-2635

tony.busseri@groupmobile.com

