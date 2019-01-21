Global $2.91 Bn GigE Camera Market Outlook 2017-2026: Manufacturing Opportunities in China & India

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GigE Camera - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global GigE Camera market accounted for $0.81 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.91 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.



Manufacturing opportunities in China & India, rising adoption among the end users, efficient data transfer coupled with faster transfer rates are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, factors such as increased CPU load and educating users on rapidly changing machine vision standards are hindering the market growth.



GigE camera stands for Gigabit Ethernet Cameras. They are used in applications that need fast data transfer rates, multiple cameras, or long cable lengths. Gigabit Ethernet Cameras feature fast data transfer rates up to 1000Mb/s making them suitable for many demanding imaging applications. Gigabit Ethernet Cameras are imaging cameras that have been designed to interface with computer systems using GigE ports. Gigabit Ethernet Cameras may as well be used in a number of locations far from a dedicated computer because of the long cable length allowed by Gigabit Ethernet technology.



Based on Technology, the Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. Generally, in an industrial environment, GigE cameras are required to capture and transfer data at a very high rate. This is achieved by the application of CMOS sensors in cameras that increase the speed of capturing multiple photos. Another major factor that is driving the adoption of CMOS sensors includes low cost and the easy integration of these sensors with the camera. Geographically, Asia Pacific market is expected to hold the largest size of the market during the forecast period. In the automotive sector specifically, the growing investments in the region coupled with the growth in investments related to e-vehicles is further expected to propel the market.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global GigE Camera Market, By Spectrum

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Color Camera

5.3 Monochrome Camera

5.4 Ultraviolet (UV) Cameras

5.5 Near Infrared (NIR) Cameras



6 Global GigE Camera Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Line Scan Cameras

6.3 Area Scan Cameras

6.4 Traffic Camera

6.5 Thermal Camera

6.6 Other Types



7 Global GigE Camera Market, By Resolution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 < 1.0

7.3 1.0-1.9

7.4 2.0-3.5

7.5 3.51-6.0

7.6 >6.0



8 Global GigE Camera Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

8.2.1 Progressive Scan CMOS

8.3 Charge Coupled Device (CCD)

8.3.1 Progressive Scan CCD

8.3.2 Interlaced CCD

8.4 Uncooled VOX Micro bolometer



9 Global GigE Camera Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Manufacturing

9.2.1 Automotive

9.2.2 Food & Packaging

9.2.3 Printing/Publishing

9.2.4 Pharmaceutical/Medical Device

9.2.4.1 Medical Devices

9.2.4.2 Pharmaceutical

9.2.5 IC/Semiconductor & Electrical/Electronics

9.2.5.1 Consumer Electronics

9.2.5.2 IC/Semiconductor

9.2.6 Miscellaneous Manufacturing Applications

9.3 Non-Manufacturing

9.3.1 Security and Surveillance

9.3.2 Military & Defense

9.3.3 Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)

9.3.4 Medical Imaging & Lab Automation

9.3.5 Postal and Logistics

9.3.6 Miscellaneous Non-Manufacturing Applications

9.4 Other Applications

9.4.1 Harsh Environments

9.4.2 Indoor/Outdoor

9.4.3 Machine Vision

9.4.4 Microscopes

9.4.5 Municipal applications

9.4.6 Night Vision

9.4.7 Pipe

9.4.8 Research and Development



10 Global GigE Camera Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Allied Vision GmbH

12.2 Basler AG

12.3 Baumer

12.4 FLIR Integrated Imaging Solutions Inc

12.5 Jai Corp

12.6 Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd

12.7 Pleora Technologies Inc

12.8 Point Grey Research Inc

12.9 Qualitas Technologies Pvt Ltd

12.10 Sony Corporation

12.11 Teledyne Dalsa Inc

12.12 Toshiba Teli Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7dlxvp/global_2_91_bn?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Cameras and Camera Equipment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.