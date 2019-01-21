Global $2.91 Bn GigE Camera Market Outlook 2017-2026: Manufacturing Opportunities in China & India
Global GigE Camera market accounted for $0.81 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.91 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.
Manufacturing opportunities in China & India, rising adoption among the end users, efficient data transfer coupled with faster transfer rates are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, factors such as increased CPU load and educating users on rapidly changing machine vision standards are hindering the market growth.
GigE camera stands for Gigabit Ethernet Cameras. They are used in applications that need fast data transfer rates, multiple cameras, or long cable lengths. Gigabit Ethernet Cameras feature fast data transfer rates up to 1000Mb/s making them suitable for many demanding imaging applications. Gigabit Ethernet Cameras are imaging cameras that have been designed to interface with computer systems using GigE ports. Gigabit Ethernet Cameras may as well be used in a number of locations far from a dedicated computer because of the long cable length allowed by Gigabit Ethernet technology.
Based on Technology, the Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. Generally, in an industrial environment, GigE cameras are required to capture and transfer data at a very high rate. This is achieved by the application of CMOS sensors in cameras that increase the speed of capturing multiple photos. Another major factor that is driving the adoption of CMOS sensors includes low cost and the easy integration of these sensors with the camera. Geographically, Asia Pacific market is expected to hold the largest size of the market during the forecast period. In the automotive sector specifically, the growing investments in the region coupled with the growth in investments related to e-vehicles is further expected to propel the market.
