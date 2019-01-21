$44.68 Bn Service Robotics Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Service Robotics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Service Robotics market accounted for $10.77 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $44.68 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2017 to 2026.



Rising demand for the market is expected to grow substantially owing to factors such as high demand from medical and healthcare sector, increasing usage of robots for education & research purposes and short- to medium-term payback period and high return on investment (ROI) are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as high initial investment and concern for human safety are restraining the market growth.



Service robot can be defined as a robot that performs useful tasks for humans or equipment excluding industrial automation application. Service robotics is differentiated into two parts as personal/domestic service robots and professional service robots. Service robots that are used for performing daily tasks, non-commercial use, and others are the personal/domestic service robots.



Whereas service robots that perform commercial tasks and are operated by trained operators are the professional service robots. Robots can also be used for the purpose of education or for providing the service of assisted living to those in need of it. Robotic pets are another segment that has been gaining popularity in certain countries across the globe. The use of robots for entertainment is also slowly picking up pace. Professional robots constitute the other type of robots that fall under the broad segment of service robotics.



Amongst Application, Healthcare segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period due to the growth of automation which enables new insights into healthcare processes. Hospitals are more and more using the service robotics in rehabilitation systems, diagnostic systems and other complex surgeries. The use of service robotics in rehabilitation is increasing internationally.



By geography, North America is the largest market for followed by Asia-Pacific. United States is the major shareholder in the North America region. In Canada, which is moderately stable during the recessionary period, the gains are more visible. As a technologically sophisticated region, low-cost sensors, better chips, advances in speech understanding, cloud-based machine learning, and others are being developed. These are expected to enhance the future services by robots. Robot prototypes are being used for cleaning offices, delivering packages, and enhancing security.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Service Robotics Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Actuators

5.3 Control System

5.4 Power Source

5.5 Sensors

5.6 Software

5.7 Other Components



6 Global Service Robotics Market, By Operating Environment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ground Based

6.2.1 Telepresence

6.3 Aerial

6.3.1 Civil & Commercial

6.4 Unmanned Surface vehicles Controls

6.5 Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)

6.6 Automated Guided Underwater Vehicle (AUVs)



7 Global Service Robotics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Professional Service Robots

7.2.1 Medical

7.2.1.1 Diagnostics

7.2.1.2 Assisted Surgery

7.2.1.3 Other Medical Applications

7.2.2 Field

7.2.2.1 Forestry robots

7.2.2.2 Milking robots

7.2.2.3 Agriculture robots

7.2.2.4 Other Field robots

7.2.2.4.1 Mining robots

7.2.2.4.2 Space robots

7.2.3 Underwater

7.2.4 Logistics

7.2.4.1 Goods Transportation

7.2.4.2 Picking and Placing

7.2.5 Military & Defense

7.2.5.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

7.2.5.2 Drones

7.2.5.3 Firefighting and disaster management robots

7.2.5.4 Unmanned ground vehicles (UGV)

7.2.5.5 Other Military & Defence Applications

7.2.5.5.1 Demining robots

7.2.6 Construction and Demolition

7.2.6.1 Bulldozer robots

7.2.6.2 Excavator robots

7.2.6.3 Welding robots

7.2.6.4 Material handling robots

7.2.7 Inspection and maintenance systems

7.2.8 Other Professional Service Robots

7.2.8.1 Hotel and restaurant robots

7.3 Personal Service Robots

7.3.1 Entertainment Robots

7.3.1.1 Robotic Toys

7.3.1.2 Social Robots

7.3.1.3 Robotic Pets

7.3.1.4 Other Entertainment Applications

7.3.2 Security and Surveillance

7.3.3 Assistive Robots

7.3.4 Education Robots

7.3.5 Domestic Robots

7.3.5.1 Lawn Mowing

7.3.5.2 Pool Cleaning

7.3.5.3 Window Cleaning

7.3.5.4 Vacuum Cleaning

7.3.5.5 Other Domestic Applications

7.3.6 Household

7.3.7 Other Personal Service Robots Applications

7.4 Other Applications



8 Global Service Robotics Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Parrot SA

10.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation

10.3 Lely Holding S.A.R.L.

10.4 Kuka AG

10.5 Kongsberg Maritime

10.6 Irobot Corporation

10.7 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

10.8 Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

10.9 Geckosystems Intl. Corp.

10.10 ECA Group

10.11 DJI

10.12 Delaval International AB

10.13 Bluefin Robotics

10.14 Aethon Inc.

10.15 Adept Technology, Inc.

10.16 Toyota Motor Corporation

10.17 Sony Corporation

10.18 Samsung Electronics

10.19 Microsoft, Inc.

10.20 LG Electronics

10.21 Google Inc.

10.22 Fuji Soft Inc.

10.23 Amazon.Com, Inc.

10.24 AB Electrolux



