$6.9 Bn Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts Report 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Destructive Testing Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Non Destructive Testing Equipment market accounted for $3.80 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.92 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2026.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are stringent safety regulations formulated by governments, growing need to develop quality machines and rising number of nuclear power plants. However, lack of experienced technicians and high cost of equipments are hindering the market growth.



Non-destructive testing equipment is used for estimation and inspection of different properties of materials, mechanism and assemblies. The non-destructive testing is used to certify product consistency and integrity to control manufacturing processes. Non-destructive testing equipment maintains an identical quality level and lowers the cost of production.



By Technology, radiography testing is expected to have a significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth is due to demand from different industries such as power & energy and oil & gas, increase in complexity of different machines and rise in occurrences of infrastructure failure such as power plant leakages. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is projected to be an emerging market owing to rapid growth in infrastructure and power generation in countries such as China, India, and Japan.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Technique

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Surface Examination

5.3 Volumetric Examination

5.4 Other Techniques



6 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Liquid Penetrant

6.3 Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic

6.4 Radiography

6.5 Ultrasonic

6.6 Visual Inspection

6.7 Eddy-Current

6.8 Other Technologies

6.8.1 Thermography

6.8.2 Infrared

6.8.3 Acoustic Emission

6.8.4 Terahertz Imaging

6.8.5 Shearography



7 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Leak Detection

7.3 Dimensional Measurement

7.4 Radiography

7.5 Flaw Detection

7.6 Structural Mechanics

7.7 Chemical Composition Determination

7.8 Estimation of Physical Properties

7.9 Weld Verification



8 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Energy & Power

8.3 Automotive & Transportation

8.4 Aerospace & Defense

8.5 Oil & Gas

8.6 Petrochemical

8.7 Manufacturing

8.7.1 Metal Industry

8.7.2 Iron Foundry

8.7.3 Pipe and Tube Manufacturing

8.7.4 Ship Building Industry

8.7.5 Mining Industry

8.8 Government Infrastructure

8.8.1 Nuclear Waste Storage

8.8.2 Airport Security

8.8.3 Military & Defence

8.8.4 Railway Industry

8.9 Other End Users

8.9.1 Healthcare

8.9.2 Educational Institutions

8.9.3 Process Industry



9 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 General Electric

11.2 Mistras Group, Inc

11.3 Fujifilm Corporation

11.4 Olympus Corporation

11.5 SGS SA

11.6 Intertek Group Plc

11.7 Sonatest

11.8 Zetec, Inc

11.9 YXLON International GmbH

11.10 Magnaflux Corporation

11.11 TEAM Inc

11.12 Applus Services, S.A.

11.13 Acuren Inspection, Inc.

11.14 TV Rheinland AG

11.15 Bureau Veritas S.A.

11.16 Nikon Metrology Inc.

11.17 Ashtead Technology, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qdksbw/6_9_bn?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Engineering



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.