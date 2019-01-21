$6.9 Bn Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts Report 2017-2026
Global Non Destructive Testing Equipment market accounted for $3.80 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.92 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2026.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are stringent safety regulations formulated by governments, growing need to develop quality machines and rising number of nuclear power plants. However, lack of experienced technicians and high cost of equipments are hindering the market growth.
Non-destructive testing equipment is used for estimation and inspection of different properties of materials, mechanism and assemblies. The non-destructive testing is used to certify product consistency and integrity to control manufacturing processes. Non-destructive testing equipment maintains an identical quality level and lowers the cost of production.
By Technology, radiography testing is expected to have a significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth is due to demand from different industries such as power & energy and oil & gas, increase in complexity of different machines and rise in occurrences of infrastructure failure such as power plant leakages. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is projected to be an emerging market owing to rapid growth in infrastructure and power generation in countries such as China, India, and Japan.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Technique
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Surface Examination
5.3 Volumetric Examination
5.4 Other Techniques
6 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Liquid Penetrant
6.3 Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic
6.4 Radiography
6.5 Ultrasonic
6.6 Visual Inspection
6.7 Eddy-Current
6.8 Other Technologies
6.8.1 Thermography
6.8.2 Infrared
6.8.3 Acoustic Emission
6.8.4 Terahertz Imaging
6.8.5 Shearography
7 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Leak Detection
7.3 Dimensional Measurement
7.4 Radiography
7.5 Flaw Detection
7.6 Structural Mechanics
7.7 Chemical Composition Determination
7.8 Estimation of Physical Properties
7.9 Weld Verification
8 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Energy & Power
8.3 Automotive & Transportation
8.4 Aerospace & Defense
8.5 Oil & Gas
8.6 Petrochemical
8.7 Manufacturing
8.7.1 Metal Industry
8.7.2 Iron Foundry
8.7.3 Pipe and Tube Manufacturing
8.7.4 Ship Building Industry
8.7.5 Mining Industry
8.8 Government Infrastructure
8.8.1 Nuclear Waste Storage
8.8.2 Airport Security
8.8.3 Military & Defence
8.8.4 Railway Industry
8.9 Other End Users
8.9.1 Healthcare
8.9.2 Educational Institutions
8.9.3 Process Industry
9 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 General Electric
11.2 Mistras Group, Inc
11.3 Fujifilm Corporation
11.4 Olympus Corporation
11.5 SGS SA
11.6 Intertek Group Plc
11.7 Sonatest
11.8 Zetec, Inc
11.9 YXLON International GmbH
11.10 Magnaflux Corporation
11.11 TEAM Inc
11.12 Applus Services, S.A.
11.13 Acuren Inspection, Inc.
11.14 TV Rheinland AG
11.15 Bureau Veritas S.A.
11.16 Nikon Metrology Inc.
11.17 Ashtead Technology, Inc.
