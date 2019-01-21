Top Show-Jumper Julie Andrews Joins MicroPerformance+

Julie Andrews and MP+ Julie Andrews at Liverpool, sponsored by MicroPerformance+

We are delighted to announce that International show-jumper Julie Andrews has joined our team of MP+ brand ambassadors.

PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Julie, a mother of two teenagers has enjoyed an impressive career so far. She has won the National Ladies Championships and the National Speed Championships twice. Earlier in her career, Julie won three silver medals and a bronze at the Junior European Show Jumping Championships and was a National Young Rider Champion. More recently Julie has claimed a number of international Grand Prix classes and was a member of the CSI 5* Nations Cup team in Gijon, Spain, also jumping double clear in the CSI 3* Nations Cup in Uggerhalne.Our head of marketing Ellie Kelly, caught up with Julie at the TheraPlateUK Liverpool horse show, where she was competing two horses in the 4* classes and was well placed in the hotly contested Grand Prix.“We have ten horses at home, with myself and Sharon running the yard. Sharon has been with us for 25 years and has herself, competed at Horse of the Year Show and Hickstead Royal International. The horses are very much treated as individuals as they all have their own personalities, quirks and needs and I feel it is important to treat them as such.”Julie also enjoys teaching students and feels a great sense of pride seeing her pupils progress and achieve their goals. As well as national students, Julie also trains international students who base at her yard in Lancashire.“It’s great to be a part of such an innovative brand and I’m wearing the gloves all the time now. The gloves are great, because they are light and thin. And the touch-tips on the end are brilliant. I regularly receive phone calls whilst I am riding and there’s nothing worse than having to take my gloves off, when I’m doing the horses, to answer my phone.”Her husband, David, is one of the founders of Andrews Bowen surfaces , who provided the surface to many of the biggest equestrian events in the world, including the London Olympics and Horse of the Year Show.“We use the saddle pads too. I love the stretchy straps which go on the D-ring as it offers a lot more movement. I don’t agree with putting anything on a horse that is restrictive. The anti-sweat, non-slip properties also make them a lot more comfortable for the horse, which is so important in our game.”She talks about the challenges that riders face. “Nerves is a big thing for anybody but with more experience, I have been able to manage them and actually, being nervous can make me better. I now love the atmosphere and competing at a high level.”We will be following Julie’s progress throughout the season as well as working with her and our other ambassadors on some exciting new products.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.