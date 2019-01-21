DECORATED VETERAN JOINS NVBDC ADVISORY BOARD

The country's leading Certification Organization for SD/VOBs of all sizes.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to announce Jeffrey Copek will be joining the NVBDC Advisory Board. Jeffrey is the President of Aldez North America and a six-combat tour veteran serving in both Afghanistan and Iraq. During his military career he successfully transitioned from Infantry Platoon Sergeant to Combat Aviator, Pilot and finally Air Mission Commander. In addition to his service, he was awarded two Bronze stars as well as leadership awards.“Patriotism is not a frenzied outburst of emotion, but a long and steady dedication of a lifetime,” said Jeffrey as he reflected on his new role as advisor to the NVBDC.As an Advisory Board member, Jeffrey will bring his skills as an entrepreneur as well as an experienced Veteran. Moving forward in 2019, NVBDC is hoping to expand operations and continue to grow their Advisory Board. “Jeff is a successful Veteran Business owner who represents the next generation of veteran leadership for the NVBDC. We are proud to have him join us and look forward to working with him as we continue to move forward. Jeff is the President of Aldez North America, and one of our Certified Service Disabled Businesses. He knows first hand what it takes to become certified and the he has proven that he knows how to make his certification a valuable tool for his company,” said Keith King, President NVBDC.Jeffrey is a graduate of Oakland University and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.NVBDC’s Mission:The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.FIND US. LIKE US. FOLLOW US. JOIN US. LinkedIn Twitter , YouTube. Instagram.



