Global Smart Glass Market Outlook 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

Global Smart Glass market accounted for $3.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $14.24 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.



Huge adoption in the transportation sector, optimal energy saving through smart glass applications, need for energy conservation & energy-efficient solutions and declining prices of electro chromic materials are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, technical issues related to performance and high costs are some of the factors hampering the market growth.



Smart glasses have gained prominence owing to their ability of thermal & acoustic insulation, energy conservation, along with elegant 3D designer proposition. It plays an important role in saving the excessive consumption of energy needed for cooling, lighting, and heating in green buildings. Green buildings are being promoted by governments of the developed economies. The demand for more sustainable energy, on the grounds of the dwindling energy sources, has increased.



Based on technology, Electrochromic glass segment is estimated to have a substantial growth due to a shorter switching time exhibited by this glass to switch from clear to dark state and growing investments in this technology. By geography, North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to the increase of electric and driverless cars with advanced integrated technology and rising focus on renewable sources of energy such as solar power are driving the market in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Smart Glass Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Consumer Electronics

5.2.1 Other Consumer Electronics

5.2.1.1 Museums Artwork Exposition

5.2.1.2 Sunglasses

5.3 Transportation

5.3.1 Bus/Rail

5.3.2 Marine

5.3.2.1 Skylight

5.3.2.2 Windows

5.3.3 Aerospace

5.3.3.1 Dimmable Windows

5.3.3.2 Exit Doors

5.3.4 Automotive

5.3.4.1 Windshields

5.3.4.2 Rearview Mirrors

5.3.4.3 Sunroofs

5.3.4.4 Windows

5.4 Architecture

5.4.1 Residential Architecture

5.4.2 Commercial Architecture

5.4.2.1 Corporate Architecture

5.4.2.2 Educational Architecture

5.4.2.3 Retail

5.4.2.4 Healthcare and Lab Facilities

5.4.2.4.1 Isolation Screens

5.4.2.4.2 External Windows

5.4.2.5 Government and Others

5.4.2.5.1 Adverting Display

5.4.2.5.2 Projection Screens

5.5 Power Generation Plants (Solar)

5.6 Power & Energy

5.7 Other Applications



6 Global Smart Glass Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Passive Glass

6.2.1 Thermochromic Glass

6.2.2 Photochromic Glass

6.3 Active Glass

6.3.1 Nanocrystals

6.3.2 Micro-Blinds

6.3.3 Suspended Particle Display (SPD)

6.3.4 Electrochromic Glass

6.3.5 Liquid Crystal Devices (LCD)

6.3.6 Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)

6.4 Other Technologies



7 Global Smart Glass Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 SPD Control Systems

9.2 Smartglass International

9.3 Scienstry

9.4 View, Inc.

9.5 Ravenwindow

9.6 Research Frontiers

9.7 Sage Electrochromics

9.8 Polytronix

9.9 Pleotint

9.10 Hitachi Chemical

9.11 Glass Apps

9.12 Gentex

9.13 Asahi Glass Co.

9.14 Chromogenics AB

9.15 Kinestral Technologies

9.16 Active Glass Technologies

9.17 Borregard ASA

9.18 American Process Inc.

9.19 Nippon Paper Group Inc.

9.20 Celluforce Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6qrs7h/global_smart?w=12

